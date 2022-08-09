What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Password’ reboot premieres on NBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Mark met his girlfriend Taylor in an online game but Nev and Kamie are not convinced that this is true love.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Amber Ruffin, Donnell Rawlings and Taran Killam compete in a night of fun and games from their homes; hosted by Kevin Hart.

Titans (TNT at 10) Conner Kent escapes from Cadmus Labs and freely heads into the world; Kent’s search for truth leads him to Lex Luthor’s father, Lionel, and Cadmus geneticist Eve Watson.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Bodyguard, familiar and now wedding planner Guillermo struggles to construct Nandor’s perfect vampire wedding.

Premieres

Big Bad Budget Battle (Food Network at 10) Home cooks are challenged to pinch pennies and shop on a budget to make the best inexpensive dishes; the winner receives a trophy and a year’s worth of groceries.

Password (NBC at 10:01) The word-guessing game is back, this time starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer; celebrities are teamed up with everyday contestants to guess the password using single word clues.

Miniseries

I Just Killed My Dad (Netflix) Anthony Templet shot and killed his father, but the reason for the crime dives into larger issues; directed by Skye Borgman.

Finale

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (PBS at 9) Baratunde Thurston travels to Minnesota to explore the remote wilderness; birders and harvesters of wild rice share why this place means so much to them.

Returning

Tales (BET at 10) Season 3.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 10) Season 10

Reasonable Doubt (ID at 10:01) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jon Pardi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ben Stiller, D’Arcy Carden, Joe Walsh.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ryan Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson, Tones and I, guest host Rob McElhenney.

