What to watch on Wednesday: ‘I Am Groot’ airs on Disney Plus

(All times Eastern.) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Dorit throws a charity dinner to benefit unhoused people, but Lisa and Sutton have difficulties putting aside their differences for the cause; Lisa’s friends are there to support her when anger turns to tears; Crystal lets people know about her health issues.

The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) The staff helps a warthog learn to easily receive vaccines; a gorilla with tooth trouble undergoes surgery; a fennec fox is diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) Minogue and O’Leary visit a high school and confiscate a haunted leather jacket that has a haunting ability to make whoever wears it cool.

Password (NBC at 9:01) Today’s password is “model”; Heidi Klum squares off against Jimmy Fallon as both teams try to guess secret passwords.

Premieres

I Am Groot (Disney Plus) Marvel’s favorite sprout is back in a collection of five original shorts chronicling Baby Groot’s growing pains.

Instant Dream Home (Netflix) Homes are transformed in just one day, giving the families who live there a life-changing surprise.

Finale

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9:01) The final two contestants must perform five dances each and impress the voting audience, who will decide the winner of the competition and $100,000.

Expedition With Steve Backshall (PBS at 10) Steve Backshall is tackling four new adventures in remote parts of the world, including Saudi Arabia, Gabon and Mexico.

Returning

Mysteries of the Deep (Discovery at 9:08) Season 2.

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix) Season 2.

Locke & Key (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Akin Omotoso.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Madonna, Elvis Costello, Rusty.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kieran Culkin, Run the Jewels, Joe Walsh.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jamie Foxx, Abbi Jacobson, Soccer Mommy, guest host David Alan Grier.

