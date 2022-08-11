What to watch on Thursday: ‘Bump’ premieres on the CW

(All times Eastern.)
Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Lil Craig and Peaches’ wedding approaches; Shep reveals his marriage fears to Whitney; Olivia arrives a day late, leaving Austen put out; Craig and Naomie disagree on boundaries.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Mariana reconsiders her complicated relationship with Joaquin after a conversation with Evan; Dennis changes his mind about parenthood; Davia helps her home-school family seek out therapy; Isabella’s parents reveal her history.
Premieres
Bump (CW at 8) This Australian series chronicles the life of Olympia Chalmers-Davis, an ambitious high-schooler who has her life turned upside down by one impulsive decision; two episodes will air back-to-back.
Alone: Frozen (History at 9) Veterans of the History Channel’s “Alone” series use their skills, experience and 10 items to survive 50 days on the frigid coast of Labrador, Canada.
Movies
She Went Missing (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A reporter returns to her hometown to investigate the disappearance of her childhood best friend and must deal with the stalker she thought was long behind her.
Returning
Great Chocolate Showdown (CW at 9) Season 3.
Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Abbi Jacobson.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Megan Thee Stallion, Natalia Dyer.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Karine Jean-Pierre, Tatiana Maslany, Joe Walsh.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ashton Kutcher, Amandla Stenberg, Jessie Reyez, guest host David Alan Grier.