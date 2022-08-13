What to watch this weekend: ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC

Placeholder while article actions load

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) Dr. Jeff is left confused by a pup's obscure illness; a litter of abandoned kittens are cared for by the team; Dr. Amy works to solve the mystery of a cat's injury. Movies Romance in Style (Hallmark at 8) Ella's unique designs inspire a publishing mogul to include plus-size fashion in his magazine, but he soon realizes Ella's influence is far greater than he realized.

Sneakerella (Disney at 8) A family-friendly remake of “Cinderella” that focuses on New York’s sneaker culture.

The Princess (HBO at 8) This documentary draws on recent testimony and archival footage to show a holistic view of Princess Diana’s most iconic moments.

Sunday

Premieres

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Reclusive prepper Joe abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past, and along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite.

Miniseries

Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? (ID at 9) An in-depth examination of the unsolved murders of two of the biggest hip-hop stars of the 1990s.

Movies

Sister With a Secret (Lifetime at 8) After a teen goes missing, her family must uncover her secrets to discover her kidnapper’s identity and motive.

Finales

Grantchester on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Georgie and Will realize they may have put the wrong man in prison when another unhoused man is found dead.

Cobra (PBS at 10) The crisis reaches a boiling point and Fraser and his team must adapt; the prime minister and Anna fight for political reputations.

P-Valley (Starz at 10:05) New stories are beginning while others are ending in Chucalissa.

Returning

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 9) Season 2.

