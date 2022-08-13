What to watch this weekend: ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC

(All times Eastern.)
Sneakerella (Disney at 8) A family-friendly remake of “Cinderella” that focuses on New York’s sneaker culture.
The Princess (HBO at 8) This documentary draws on recent testimony and archival footage to show a holistic view of Princess Diana’s most iconic moments.
Sunday
Premieres
Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Reclusive prepper Joe abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past, and along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite.
Miniseries
Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? (ID at 9) An in-depth examination of the unsolved murders of two of the biggest hip-hop stars of the 1990s.
Movies
Sister With a Secret (Lifetime at 8) After a teen goes missing, her family must uncover her secrets to discover her kidnapper’s identity and motive.
Finales
Grantchester on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Georgie and Will realize they may have put the wrong man in prison when another unhoused man is found dead.
Cobra (PBS at 10) The crisis reaches a boiling point and Fraser and his team must adapt; the prime minister and Anna fight for political reputations.
P-Valley (Starz at 10:05) New stories are beginning while others are ending in Chucalissa.
Returning
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 9) Season 2.