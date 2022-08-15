What to watch on Monday: ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale airs on AMC

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) A new and skilled crew member joins the family; bad swells leave the guests stuck at the dock and the crew under pressure; Natasha reunites with a figure from her past. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Meda’s revelation at Spice’s dinner leaves Sierra struggling to decide whether she should tell Kendra; Rasheeda’s father throws her life into chaos when he plans an unexpected visit.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Max and Rosa begin to discover Liz’s secret, leading her to make a reckless decision; Michael and Maria experience setbacks when trying to find their missing friends.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (National Geographic at 9) Bear Grylls and Florence Pugh venture to the Costa Rican rainforest to test Pugh’s survival abilities.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy and Darnell face the root of their problems and get Max and Gene pulled into the mix; Josh’s condition worsens as his anger with Murphy comes to a head.

Claim to Fame (ABC at 10:01) Contestants are attached to a lie detector and answer yes or no questions about their celebrity relatives; they must decide whether the truth or a lie will hurt their game more.

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) Amanda and Timothy get an unwanted wedding shower gift: a man wearing Amanda’s clothes and hiding in their crawl space; Presley Brown screams after hearing creepy noises.

Premieres

Deepa & Anoop (Netflix) This children’s series follows Deepa and her color-changing elephant Anoop as they cause mischief and joy at her family’s hotel.

Miniseries

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu) This docuseries tells the story of the unexpected rise and success of the Los Angeles Lakers with interviews from the people who lived it.

Finale

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) After six seasons, this “Breaking Bad” prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk, above, is coming to an end.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Zevin, Em Beihold.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jerrod Carmichael, Jeanie Buss, Grace Ives, guest host Desus Nice.

