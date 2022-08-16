What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Leonardo’ premieres on the CW

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Angel and Sharon meet on a dating site and form a connection over their shared trauma. Angel feels Sharon may not be who she says she is and brings in Kamie and Nev to help determine the truth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Down Under (Bravo at 9) Aesha gives Magda a second chance; Captain Jason and Jamie clash over safety issues, and when Jamie doesn’t agree with the captain’s orders, he rallies the deck team for support.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Deon Cole, Neal Brennan, and Tank and Zena Foster compete in a night of fun and games remotely from their homes; hosted by Kevin Hart.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Abigail, Raelle, Tally and Scylla face their government trial, which is being spearheaded by the Camarilla.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Nandor and Laszlo go on a hunting trip and work out their differences; Nadja has girls’ night; Guillermo finally reconnects with his family.

Premieres

Leonardo (CW at 8) This drama series follows Leonardo da Vinci, played by Aidan Turner, above, as he improves his skills and strives to change the world while balancing personal struggles.

Dark Side of Comedy (Vice at 9) This series chronicles the struggles of different comics; the first episode focuses on SNL alum Chris Farley.

Hotties (Hulu) Four sexy singles go on blind dates and cook up delicious dishes, but to keep cooking, they’ll have to endure some spicy food challenges.

Movies

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Netflix) The latest installment in the “Untold” film series covers the football career and scandal of Manti Te’o’s secret online relationship.

Returning

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 8) Season 12.

Devils (CW at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Demi Lovato, Murray Bartlett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bob Odenkirk, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Los Lobos, guest host Al Franken.

