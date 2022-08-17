What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Look Both Ways’ premieres on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The couples move into their apartments together; Pastor Cal steps in to help the couples; one couple ramps up their relationship, and another deals with some canine trouble. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MasterChef (Fox at 8) The final 12 contestants take on a tag-team cook-off; the chefs partner with Grubhub to transform a run-of-the-mill takeout dish into a gourmet meal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Dorit’s charity dinner continues, and Crystal addresses some of the trouble rumors that have been floating around; Sutton drops a bombshell when she’s put on the defensive; Kathy makes an unforced error at Lisa’s disco event.

The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) A camel named Matthew is treated for a tooth problem; a penguin chick absolutely refuses to be hand-fed; two giraffes are paired for breeding; a young silver langur takes sick.

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo at 9) The Nurai Island trip concludes; Ayan and Caroline Stanbury’s relationship gets a test; Lesa questions Nina’s relationship with Stanbury; Ayan opens up about her past.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A couple ready to start their married life together in D.C. disagree on what they’re looking for; one wants a historic rowhouse in the city while the other would prefer a turnkey home with a yard.

Everything’s Trash (Freeform at 10:30) After seeing Michael in a new light, Phoebe attempts to set him up with Malika; Malika’s interest in an old flame reignites; Jayden tries to spice things up with Jessie.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (E! at 11) Austin, Paul, Whitney and Mariel travel to Las Vegas to enjoy the track and the casinos.

Premieres

Junior Baking Show (Netflix) In this “The Great British Baking Show” spinoff, Britain’s most talented young bakers attempt to impress judges with their skills in the kitchen.

Movies

Look Both Ways (Netflix) Another multiverse movie, this one stars Lili Reinhart as Natalie whose life breaks into two paths after taking a pregnancy test on the night of her college graduation; in one universe she becomes pregnant and stays in her hometown to raise her child, in the other, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) John Boyega.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Demi Lovato, Kenan Thompson, Angel Olsen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Alison Brie, Sasheer Zamata, Father John Misty, guest host Nicole Byer.

