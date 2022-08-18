What to watch on Thursday: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ airs on Disney Plus

(All times Eastern.)
Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) The crew ventures to Auldbrass, which is an estate designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright; Naomie reveals information about her love life to Leva and Austen, who fail to keep the secret to themselves.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Davia goes home and faces demons from her past; Gael and Isabella deal with the consequences of their violent encounter; Mariana and the FCGs must decide which is more important to them, moral or profits.
Premieres
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney Plus) Jennifer Walter navigates life as a single attorney who specializes in superhuman cases, and who just happens to also be a 6-foot-7-inch hulk.
Miniseries
The Diana Investigations (Discovery Plus) This miniseries explores the history and circumstances surrounding the infamous death of Princess Diana.
Movies
Glorious (Shudder) Heartbroken and tired, Wes ends up trapped in a bathroom at a remote rest stop with a mysterious voice coaxing him to believe he is the only hope to stop a terrible event.
Inside the Mind of a Cat (Netflix) Experts dive into the mind of cats and reveal their amazing capabilities.
Returning
60 Days In (A&E at 9) Season 7.
Waka & Tammy (WE at 9) Season 3.
Selena + Chef (HBO Max) Season 4.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Harnaaz Sandhu.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Short, Juno Temple, Demi Lovato.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Heidi Klum, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Seventeen, guest host Nicole Byer.