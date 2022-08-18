What to watch on Thursday: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ airs on Disney Plus

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Bump (CW at 8) Santi’s decision brings the Chalmers-Davis and Hernandez families together. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alone: Frozen (History Channel at 9) One survivalist struggles with the wet environment, and another is thrilled to see familiar terrain and believes it will help their game. Buckhead Shore (MTV at 9) The boys plan a weekend of debauchery for Adamo in Hilton Head, S.C.; Parker finds it hard to hide his feelings for Katie; Juju makes waves at Magic City.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) The crew ventures to Auldbrass, which is an estate designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright; Naomie reveals information about her love life to Leva and Austen, who fail to keep the secret to themselves.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Davia goes home and faces demons from her past; Gael and Isabella deal with the consequences of their violent encounter; Mariana and the FCGs must decide which is more important to them, moral or profits.

Premieres

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney Plus) Jennifer Walter navigates life as a single attorney who specializes in superhuman cases, and who just happens to also be a 6-foot-7-inch hulk.

Miniseries

The Diana Investigations (Discovery Plus) This miniseries explores the history and circumstances surrounding the infamous death of Princess Diana.

Movies

Glorious (Shudder) Heartbroken and tired, Wes ends up trapped in a bathroom at a remote rest stop with a mysterious voice coaxing him to believe he is the only hope to stop a terrible event.

Inside the Mind of a Cat (Netflix) Experts dive into the mind of cats and reveal their amazing capabilities.

Returning

60 Days In (A&E at 9) Season 7.

Waka & Tammy (WE at 9) Season 3.

Selena + Chef (HBO Max) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Harnaaz Sandhu.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Short, Juno Temple, Demi Lovato.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Heidi Klum, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Seventeen, guest host Nicole Byer.

