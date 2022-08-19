What to watch on Friday: ‘Orphan: First Kill’ airs on Paramount Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Actress Annaleigh Ashford returns to her hometown of Denver to give her retired mother the home renovation of her dreams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak, Nick and Aaron visit a 600-year-old fortress in Romania that once imprisoned the real-life Dracula; the crew also investigates a famous case of demonic possession in St. Louis.

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) After getting a check for $1 million dollars, a couple moves to Columbia, S.C., in hopes of finding a home big enough to host their family for the holidays.

Premieres

Surfside Girls (Apple TV Plus) Quick-witted best friends Sam and Jade work on supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California town of Surfside.

Specials

The New York Times Presents: Superspreader (FX at 10 and on Hulu) The latest installation of “New York Times Presents” focuses on Dr. Joseph Mercola, who is considered one of the most prolific spreaders of coronavirus vaccine misinformation online.

Miniseries

Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus) This dark comedy series follows the Garvey sister, who are bound together by the early deaths of their parents.

Echoes (Netflix) Identical twin sisters Leni and Gina swap lives, but when one of the twins goes missing there are dire consequences.

Movies

Secret Lives of College Escorts (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A 19-year-old college student believes she’s been offered the perfect job to pay for tuition, but she soon realizes the opportunity is a front for a dangerous operation that caused her friend’s death.

Orphan: First Kill (Paramount Plus) Esther escapes from a psychiatric facility in Estonia and targets another family in America by impersonating their missing daughter.

Returning

Glow Up (Netflix) Season 4.

Making the Cut (Amazon Prime) Season 3.

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) Season 2.

