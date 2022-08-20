What to watch this weekend: ‘House of the Dragon’ premieres on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) A ferret’s spinal injury is suspected to be caused by a family’s beloved dog; Dr. Jeff lends a hand at a wolf sanctuary; a lost dog is found during a windstorm; Dr. Baier treats a small bird with a big personality.

Movies

Dating the Delaneys (Hallmark at 8) Three generations of Delaney women navigate modern-day dating and prove that love can be found at any age.

Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime at 8) Detective Cassady Cruz begins a steamy affair while vacationing, but things get serious when her lover becomes the main suspect in the death of his ex-girlfriend and Cruz must search for the real killer.

Returning

Cold Case Files (A&E at 9) Season 3.

American Justice (A&E at 10:01) Season 16.

Sunday

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Sanya and Kenya’s miscommunication hangs over their final day in Jamaica; Kandi refuses to forgive Marlo; Shereé continues with her business plans.

Advertisement

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) A disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss must work together to escape their ruined city and stay alive.

Forensic Files II (HLN at 10) An overnight nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Clarksburg, W.V., is found to be responsible for injecting patients with lethal doses of insulin.

Premieres

House of the Dragon (HBO at 9) This much-awaited prequel is set 200 years before “Game of Thrones” and chronicles the story of house Targaryen.

Miniseries

Colosseum (History at 9) Galen of Pergamon becomes known for his healing skills and catches the eye of Emperor Marcus Aurelius while a plague ravages the city.

Movies

Big Lies in a Small Town (Lifetime at 8) A young mother frantically searches for her teenage daughter after their car crashes outside a small town, leaving death in her wake as she stumbles upon the terrible truth.

Finale

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10:01) Shekeb takes a break from Emily and wonders if he would be happier back with his mom; Nancy faces the music; Lorenda reacts strangely to Tre’s breakup; Leyna worries about her future.

GiftOutline Gift Article