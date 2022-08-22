What to watch on Monday: ‘Bobby and Sophie on the Coast’ premieres on the Food Network

(All times Eastern.)
Street Outlaws: Endgame (Discovery at 8) JJ, Shawn, Ryan, Kye and Axman meet in Las Vegas to evaluate each other’s cars and race to determine the winner.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Josh’s drive to bring down Murphy motivates the team to create a plan. Murphy asks Felix for a favor, and Darnell gets some interesting information.
People Magazine Investigates (ID at 9) A couple goes missing in Ocean City, Md., in May 2002, and the case hits a dead end until a burglary leads police to discover the truth.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (National Geographic at 9) Bear Grylls teaches actor Anthony Anderson mountaineering skills in the Sierras.
Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) Courtney Randolph’s exes offer to help her when odd noises fill her home. Davis Wahlman reports seeing a woman jog out of his house, only to find another surprise after the police leave.
Premieres
Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (Food Network at 9) Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, travel along the California coast to enjoy delicious food. In the first episode, they visit old-school Hollywood haunts and new spots.
Returning
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Season 2.
Fatal Attraction (TV One at 9) Season 13.
ATL Homicide (TV One at 10) Season 4.
Late Night
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kevin Hart, Alison Brie.