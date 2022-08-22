What to watch on Monday: ‘Bobby and Sophie on the Coast’ premieres on the Food Network

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Different priorities drive the interior team apart. Captain Sandy and the deck crew attempt a difficult night docking, and Tasha announces shocking news. Kyle’s personal issue affects his work. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz realizes her mistakes but quickly faces a new threat that forces her hand. Max gets into a standoff, and Michael’s hope of reuniting with Alex begins to fade.

Street Outlaws: Endgame (Discovery at 8) JJ, Shawn, Ryan, Kye and Axman meet in Las Vegas to evaluate each other’s cars and race to determine the winner.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Josh’s drive to bring down Murphy motivates the team to create a plan. Murphy asks Felix for a favor, and Darnell gets some interesting information.

People Magazine Investigates (ID at 9) A couple goes missing in Ocean City, Md., in May 2002, and the case hits a dead end until a burglary leads police to discover the truth.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (National Geographic at 9) Bear Grylls teaches actor Anthony Anderson mountaineering skills in the Sierras.

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) Courtney Randolph’s exes offer to help her when odd noises fill her home. Davis Wahlman reports seeing a woman jog out of his house, only to find another surprise after the police leave.

Premieres

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (Food Network at 9) Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, travel along the California coast to enjoy delicious food. In the first episode, they visit old-school Hollywood haunts and new spots.

Returning

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Season 2.

Fatal Attraction (TV One at 9) Season 13.

ATL Homicide (TV One at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kevin Hart, Alison Brie.

