What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ concludes on Freeform

(All times Eastern.) Leonardo (CW at 8) With Leonardo’s notoriety growing, one risky choice could ruin everything; Leonardo’s new commissions give him support, but he will have to atone for his actions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Down Under (Bravo at 9) The crew of the Thalassa host a prom night for the charter guests after an adventure to the Great Barrier Reef; Ryan feels isolated; Magda struggles with doing her part.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 9) Jay Leno, Wayne Brady and London Hughes compete in a night of fun and games from their homes; hosted by Kevin Hart.

Engineering Catastrophes (Science at 9) Experts dive into the design flaws and the disastrous results of the distinctive roof of an Olympic Stadium in Montreal and an abandoned getaway.

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen work on a two-bedroom home with hopes of turning it into a beach bungalow on a budget.

Big Bad Budget Battle (Food Network at 10) The cooks must make a day’s worth of meals on a budget of $30, including a brunch and enough leftovers for a dinner.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 10) Ashley decides she doesn’t want to learn the sex of her baby, so Whitney must keep the secret; Heather becomes less timid on a group date; in rehab, Babs is making progress.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The mansion gets a much-needed makeover, but will the renovations stop baby Colin Robinson from smashing holes in the basement walls?

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A couple looking to move their family to Philadelphia have incompatible wants: One is looking for a downtown rowhouse while the other wants a spacious yard.

Premieres

Chad & JT Go Deep (Netflix) Pals Chad (Tom Allen) and JT (John Parr) try to spread positivity as they take their comedic activism to the streets in this raunchy comedy featuring Zedd.

Specials

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 (ABC at 8) This special celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”; featuring Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

Finale

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) The unit and its allies ready for an epic battle against the Camarilla; Alder hurries to find the final piece of the first song.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Regina Hall, Storm Reid, Soccer Mommy, guest host Lamorne Morris.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jason Momoa, Kristen Bell, Meghan Trainor featuring Teddy Swims.

