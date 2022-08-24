What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Katrina Babies’ premieres on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) A wallaby prepares for his move to Arizona to meet a potential mate; a penguin undergoes eye surgery; Sifaka lemurs start their love story; bull sea lions are introduced to new females.

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo at 9) Lesa and Ayan bid a loved one farewell; Sara arranges a trip to Ras Al Khaimah for the ladies, but drama brews beneath the fun.

Premieres

Welcome to Wrexham (FX at 10) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt to take over the world’s third oldest professional soccer club, which is located in the working-class town of Wrexham, Wales.

Mo (Netflix) Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee on the cusp of asylum, straddles two cultures and deals with hardships as he works to support his family.

Selling the OC (Netflix) Twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim of “Selling Sunset” fame extend their real estate empire to Orange County, Calif. to show lavish listings in the beautiful oceanfront town.

Miniseries

Lost Ollie (Netflix) A stuffed rabbit embarks on an epic journey to find his best friend; the star-studded cast includes Jonathan Groff, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson and Mary J. Blige.

Movies

Katrina Babies (HBO at 9) This film offers an intimate look at the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and its impact on the youths of New Orleans; directed by New Orleans filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., who was 13 years old during Katrina.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix) This documentary compiles revealing footage and interviews with fugitive programmer John McAfee to reveal new information about his years on the run.

Returning

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

In Pursuit With John Walsh (ID at 9) Season 4.

Archer (FXX at 10) Season 13.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mandy Moore, Jimmy O. Yang, Amelia Moore, guest host Simu Liu.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Connie Britton, Aasif Mandvi, Blackbear.

