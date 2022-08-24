What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Katrina Babies’ premieres on HBO

(All times Eastern.)
Premieres
Welcome to Wrexham (FX at 10) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt to take over the world’s third oldest professional soccer club, which is located in the working-class town of Wrexham, Wales.
Mo (Netflix) Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee on the cusp of asylum, straddles two cultures and deals with hardships as he works to support his family.
Selling the OC (Netflix) Twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim of “Selling Sunset” fame extend their real estate empire to Orange County, Calif. to show lavish listings in the beautiful oceanfront town.
Miniseries
Lost Ollie (Netflix) A stuffed rabbit embarks on an epic journey to find his best friend; the star-studded cast includes Jonathan Groff, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson and Mary J. Blige.
Movies
Katrina Babies (HBO at 9) This film offers an intimate look at the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and its impact on the youths of New Orleans; directed by New Orleans filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., who was 13 years old during Katrina.
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix) This documentary compiles revealing footage and interviews with fugitive programmer John McAfee to reveal new information about his years on the run.
Returning
Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV at 9) Season 2.
In Pursuit With John Walsh (ID at 9) Season 4.
Archer (FXX at 10) Season 13.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mandy Moore, Jimmy O. Yang, Amelia Moore, guest host Simu Liu.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Connie Britton, Aasif Mandvi, Blackbear.