What to watch on Thursday: ‘The End Is Nye’ airs on Peacock

(All times Eastern.) Bump (CW at 8) Edith struggles to recover from her breakup and her rantings set Dom off against the Hernandez’s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The gang party their way through Las Vegas and then head back to the East Coast for an extended summer stay at their favorite spot, the Jersey Shore.

Alone: Frozen (History at 9) The harsh environment pushes one participant to the edge; mistakes plague several participants who are on the hunt for new food sources.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Davia goes on a first date; Sumi tries to get Alice to assess her relationship with pleasure; the FCGs come up against cancel culture; Joaquin uncovers new information about his sister’s captor and Mariana tries to help.

Premieres

Little Demon (FXX at 10) Chrissy, voiced by Lucy DeVito, hits a road bump in her middle school career when she learns she is the anti-Christ and daughter of her loving, mortal mom Laura, voiced by Aubrey Plaza, and Satan, voiced by Danny DeVito.

Everything I Know About Love (Peacock) Two childhood best friends navigate life and love in London; based on Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name.

The End Is Nye (Peacock & Syfy at 10) Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” pictured above, demystifies possible disasters, both natural and unnatural, and how one could survive, prevent and mitigate them.

Miniseries

Mike (Hulu) This unauthorized look at the life of boxer Mike Tyson examines his career and personal life as well as the different factors that played a role in shaping Tyson’s history.

Movies

Secrets Exposed (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Joanna visits her daughter Lizzie at college, only to discover that Lizzie is missing and has been hiding her job as a cam girl.

Finale

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (USA at 9:31) Paul and Mariel welcome their baby, Bella, and Austin races in Charlotte.

Returning

History 101 (Netflix) Season 2.

House of Ho (HBO Max) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Danny DeVito, Jameela Jamil, Ingrid Andress, guest host Nikki Glaser.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, a performance by the cast of “Moulin Rouge.”

