What to watch on Friday: ‘Samaritan’ premieres on Prime Video

(All times Eastern.) Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar from “Ghosts” returns to Gaithersburg, Md., to help renovate his parents’ home and create a backyard getaway for them to enjoy with their extended family. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (National Geographic at 9) Cesar works with a hyperalert Doberman and an anxious Jindo-pit.

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) The gang heads to investigate reports of phantom screams at Thornhaven Manor; Zak, Nick and Aaron visit Kentucky in search of Civil War ghosts.

Great Performances (PBS at 9) The Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer concert featuring cellist Gautier Capuçon.

Premieres

Diary of an Old Home (Discovery Plus) Homeowners share their passion for preserving their homes’ histories and offer looks at the original features and modern renovations that make their old homes unique.

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Netflix) The Maloofs are a close-knit family of gear heads and stunt drivers who use their skills to build car engines and triumph behind the wheel.

Movies

Dying for a Family (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Siblings Darcie and Hannah are settling in nicely with their new foster family until Hannah disappears, and it’s up to Darcie to solve the mystery and save everyone from dark truths.

Me Time (Netflix) A devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys solitude for the first time in years when his family is away, and joins his wild friend on a birthday adventure; Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall.

Samaritan (Amazon Prime) Teen Sam Clearly, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, suspects that his reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith, played by Sylvester Stallone, is the presumed dead, legendary vigilante Samaritan and makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding and save the city.

Returning

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt (Discovery at 8) Season 9.

See (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

