What to watch this weekend: ‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ premieres on PBS

Saturday

Miniseries Africa's Wild Year (BBC America at 8) The final installment of this miniseries chronicles winter in South Africa, which brings drought, ice and storms; the animals who call South Africa their home must battle it out against the weather, the land and one another. Movies Bodyguard Seduction (Lifetime at 8) A wealthy business executive struggles to trust after falling for an attractive bodyguard who may be involved in a plot to kill her, and after her life is continually threatened, she uses seduction to find the truth.

Game, Set, Love (Hallmark at 8) A former tennis pro agrees to coach her rake friend for a mixed doubles tournament but learns he is more complex than he appears.

Returning

Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV at 9) Season 3.

Sunday

Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen (Discovery at 8) A grizzly mauling leads to a daring search-and-rescue mission; a windstorm hits the night before extraction; Jake’s injured feet have medics considering pulling him from his final challenge.

Colosseum (History at 9) Though all of Rome’s emperors value the spectacle and games of the arena, only one stepped out of the imperial box and onto the sands; Emperor Commodus quickly makes foes.

House of the Dragon (HBO at 9) HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series continues as audiences learn more about the history of House Targaryen.

Specials

2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Various networks at 8) A ceremony honoring the best music video of the year; hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Miniseries

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family (PBS at 8) Chronicling the rise and fall of the famed Boelyns, told from the family’s perspective; Thomas Boleyn’s obsession to elevate the family name will land them in the heart of the Tudor court.

Movies

Danger in the House (Lifetime at 8) A rich man hires a caretaker to look after his ailing mother, but the arrangement takes a turn when the caretaker decides to make herself a permanent member of the family.

Unthinkably Good Things (Hallmark at 9) A trio of best friends make important life and love decisions when they reunite in Tuscany, Italy.

Finale

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) The Codys work on their most dangerous job yet; Andrew commits the sin that destroyed the family.

Returning

Guilt on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Season 2.

