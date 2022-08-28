‘House of the Dragon’ recap: Kingin’ ain’t easy with a rogue prince

Listen 15 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HBO wandered five years in search of a follow-up to “Game of Thrones” and decided from among its many options to go with a House of Targaryen prequel. It’s set 172 years before the birth, rise and very rushed fall of Dragon Mom and Westeros Influencer Daenerys. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Previously on ‘House of the Dragon’ … In the pilot, King Viserys Targaryen suffers a series of calamities as the question of his successor hangs over the sloggy proceedings. He loses his wife, Queen Aemma, in a Caesarean section gone extremely wrong. Then the male heir whom Viserys chose over the life of his wife dies, as well. (In fairness, Viserys was told they’d both likely die if he did nothing.) The king’s violent, crap-talking brother, Daemon, loses his title as the king’s successor when he mocks the dead baby at a celebration for his future kingship. Instead, Rhaenrya, the king’s neglected, dragon-riding daughter, is given the honor in an expensive-looking, heavily costumed ceremony. We are at the height of House Targaryen’s rule over Westeros, returning to King’s Landing for more backstabbing, unnecessary nudity and so much death. Welcome back!

Let the girl speak

Episode 2 opens on gnarly shots of rotten corpses stuffed or covered with small crabs (worst Red Lobster seasonal promo ever). One of the bodies is not quite dead yet; it twitches before we cut to a wider scene of carnage on a coast. There’s a burning ship in the background.

We return to the king’s small council, where they’re discussing the loss of the Kingsguard commander, Ser Ryam Redwyne, who died peacefully in his sleep. They’re considering a new Kingsguard member to get their numbers back up to seven. The Kingsguard isn’t the same as the City Watch Gold Cloaks (Go Fightin’ Cloaks!), which Daemon leads. Remember his Tough on Made-Up Crime dismemberment spree last week?

Question: Why is Princess Rhaenrya still having to serve wine for the council when she’s been named future queen? Doesn’t that get you out of a few chores? Lord Corlys Velaryon walks in, announcing that four ships have been lost, including one with his own banner, and he’s super mad about it. You can tell he’s upset because he won’t even put his cute little egg on the table’s egg holder before speaking. Corlys accuses the council of dithering about their stupid council nonsense when he wants to take the Stepstones by force and fight someone he calls “The Crabfeeder.” So, he … feeds crabs? The king says he’s not going to start a war with the Free Cities that fund the pirates and their pirate-y misdeeds. He’s sending envoys to negotiate. Rhaenrya turns from her drink station and suggests they send dragon riders instead as a show of force. Don’t you get the feeling that nearly all problems on this show could be solved with: “Wait, we have 10 dragons. Send the dragons!” All the old men look at each other awkwardly, telegraphing, “We can’t let a girl tell us what to do!” but Corlys likes the idea. To get rid of his daughter, Viserys tells her to go to the Kingsguard auditions. She leaves, but not before scoffing. Hang in there, Rhaenrya. Someday you’ll be able to exile these fools.

At Westeros’s Next Top Knight auditions, poor Rhaenrya has to vet sers. They are: Ser Desmond, who looks like a young Kyle MacLachlan; Ser Mallister, who looks like Ethan Hawke; and Ser Cole, who might be a Jonas brother. Rhaenrya has a clear favorite: Criston Cole, who has actual combat experience. The Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, is not convinced, but Rhaenrya’s mind is made up. Watching the proceedings silently? The king’s cousin Rhaenys Targaryen, the Queen Who Never Was.

Westeros’s only top model

Back in his chambers, King Viserys is doing a lot less grieving and a lot more flirting with young Alicent Hightower, his daughter’s best friend. He’s talking about the carved model city that he was working on last week. Are we to assume that someday this will be the miniatures we fly over in the “Game of Thrones” opening credits? Viserys fumbles with a model in his hands that falls and breaks. We don’t get to hear the perfect line for the situation: “I seem to have broken my dragon!” Just when it looks like there might be some romance between the two of them, Viserys asks about his daughter and how she’s doing since she won’t say much to him. Alicent says it’ll take time, then brings up her own dead mother; it doesn’t seem like the best path for seducing a recent widower. Alicent says he should try talking to Rhaenrya since Viserys has an “easy way about him,” a flat-out lie. The king acts burdened and anxious all the time. He asks if she discusses their “talks” with his daughter. Alicent says no. This is super shady, and it probably won’t end well.

In the Sept of Many Candles Tastefully Arranged in a Circle, Alicent and Rhaenrya are talking about the council’s efforts to get the king remarried for more heir options. As they hold hands and comfort each other, each laments how hard it is to talk with their dads. If only there was texting.

The bachelor in paradise

Viserys visits his cousin Rhaenys and her husband, Corlys, after the ugliness of the council meeting. The king says he’s just trying to avoid war and didn’t mean to upset Corlys. Corlys and Rhaenys both think the realm is vulnerable right now with all the succession tumult plus attacks on a critical shipping lane. They have a fairly decent proposal: The king should marry their daughter, Laena, to bring their families together. Uh, more together given that they’re already cousins. Rather than embrace the idea, Viserys looks like he’s just been told his car insurance premiums are going up 300 percent. He hasn’t given marriage much thought in the six months that have passed since his wife’s death. Rhaenys says the realm expects him to take a new wife, and soon. Viserys, feeling his bachelor days slipping away before they even started, wants to throw up.

Viserys and Rhaenrya eat dinner together, and it’s House of the Awkward. “We haven’t … spoken much … since …” she begins. Well, time’s wasting with all those pauses, this isn’t Pinter, spit it out! The king warms up, saying he really loved her mother. “As did I,” she responds. By the way, would it be cool if the king dated your best friend? Or Rhaenys’s daughter? It’s been six months, it’s for the realm, you know? She tries to engage him about what happened at the small council, but he shuts her down. “You’ll learn,” he says. Total Dad Move.

Later, in his chambers, Viserys has his hand placed on a tray full of squirming maggots to treat a wound. It’s to save his finger, but Grand Maester Mellos could just have a bet going on what disgusting things he can get the king to submit to for his Iron Throne wounds. Next week: a tub full of dung beetles to cure hemorrhoids. Viserys shares the news with the Grand Maester and Otto about the marriage proposal. The Grand Maester thinks it’s a solid plan; Otto hates it. He makes noises about Laena being too young and feeling sorry that the king is being pushed toward marriage while thinking, “But my young supple daughter is right there for the taking!” Otto is the Hand of the King, but that hand is super slimy.

Otto is right, though. Laena, who is walking with Viserys at the well-manicured estate of Corlys and Rhaenys, looks like she’s 10 years old. Then she speaks, and her kid voice makes it even more awful. She pushes the idea that they should join their houses together so she can give him lots of children. Nope! Nope! Nope! Viserys has three main expressions on this show so far: Royally Peeved, Super Queasy and Extremely Sad. This is a Super Queasy moment. Laena says she was told she wouldn’t have to bed the king till she was 14. Viserys, queasier still, wants to cry, “Yeah, okay, but no, no, no … I gotta go!”

As this plays out, the two princesses, Rhaenrya and Rhaenys, talk. Neither of them likes where this is headed, but Rhaenys is at least realistic. While Rhaenrya says she’ll change the order of things when she’s queen, Rhaenys thinks it’s more likely Viserys will remarry, have at least one male heir, and pass Rhaenrya up. In one of those on-the-nose pointed bits of dialogue meant to reflect our world, she says men would rather put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend to the throne.

Next, King Blabsalot is telling Alicent about the marriage situation. He has no idea how gossip works. Alicent picks at her nails as she pretends to be happy not to be the next queen. She gives him a gift in a small treasure chest: his scale (ha!) model dragon, fixed. Don’t know what to get the much-older man you’re trying to seduce who’s got everything so you can become queen of the realm? Why not try Ser Cromwell’s Dragon Repair and Snack Shop? We repair all kinds of dragons, be they big, small, winged, extra-scaly or made of moldy cheese! And speaking of moldy cheese, we have that, too! Alicent and Viserys are interrupted by her dad. He’s there not to bust them, but to call an emergency council meeting.

Egging the king on

Here’s what the meeting is about: Daemon stole a dragon egg from King’s Landing and left a note referring to himself as the rightful heir. He writes that he’s taking Mysaria from the brothel as his second wife. She’s pregnant, the wedding is in two days, the king’s invited, and the egg will be in the crib with the baby when the time comes, as is custom. That’s a lot! When they realize the stolen egg was the one meant for the king’s late baby, Baelon, Viserys gets Even More Peeved. He wants to go to Dragonstone. Otto says it’s too dangerous and that he’ll go instead. Later, Alicent says goodbye to her father, who strongly urges her to get the king’s attention that night. Otto might not be coming back.

So they sail to misty, forbidding Dragonstone. Once there, you walk across lots of bridges and climb thousands of stairs. It’s very intimidating if you are watching this while stuffing your face with popcorn on a couch. Black-leather-clad Daemon — who is played by a human actor but still falls into the Uncanny Valley — and his villainess-gear-wearing fiancee, meet Otto and his crew on one of those bridges. Their spiky castle looms in the background. Daemon brought the dragon egg like it’s a prize ham he won at the county fair.

Otto demands that Daemon leave Dragonstone, disband his army and “banish your whore,” which seems unnecessary and problematic. I mean, they did dress up for this. Daemon asks why Viserys didn’t show up. Otto again uses the term “whore” to provoke Daemon, which seems unwise when one is standing on a very high, unfamiliar bridge. Daemon says he’s fine with starting a war, and swords are drawn. Now is the time when Otto learns that you don’t bring a sword to a dragon fight. A big red dragon peeks out over a nearby cliff and roars. But, what’s this? Another dragon swoops in from behind cloud cover. It’s Rhaenrya flying in to face her uncle! She dismounts and walks right past Otto’s assemblage to confront Daemon, speaking Valyrian.

In the exchange, it’s revealed that Mysaria isn’t really pregnant, at least not yet. Rhaenrya, unafraid, says she’s the target of Daemon’s ire, so if her uncle wants to kill her, he should just do it. Daemon gives her a long look, then retreats, throwing the egg back over his shoulder to her. She is truly the county ham winner. She smiles and deposits the egg in what you’d call a Dutch oven if there were Dutch things in this world.

Back at the castle, Mysaria is angry about the lies Daemon told. She’s not about childbirth (can’t blame you after Episode 1) and wants to live without fear. That’s not really working out for her, as she explains in an accent that drifts from last week’s episode, imported from France by way of … Jamaica? Daemon doesn’t seem so fierce or rebellious after being lectured by three people in a row. And he has no egg to cry on.

The king’s curveball

Back home, Viserys speaks with Lord Lyonel Strong, the Master of Laws. The king, more dithering with each passing scene, wants another opinion about his marriage options. Lyonel thinks that given her wealth and bloodlines, Laena would make a fine bride. “What’s not to like?” he asks. “She’s 12,” Viserys says as everyone watching screams the same thing at their TV. Lyonel says that Corlys, the Sea Snake, would not take it well if Viserys doesn’t accept his daughter’s hand. It could weaken them if war breaks out. “She’ll mature,” he assures the queasy king.

Viserys has more to be mad about. Rhaenrya has returned, and he’s furious that she stole his keys and drove the dragon right out of the garage without asking. His anger fades when she points out she got the egg back with no bloodshed, something Otto couldn’t do. They share a sweet, warm moment acknowledging each other’s grief. Rhaenrya gets that he must marry again. He tells her the throne is vulnerable but that while she’s still his No. 1 heir, there should be others. Rhaenrya accepts this. She understands that his first duty is to the realm and that she’s no longer in trouble.

At the next small council meeting, the king remains standing to make an announcement. He intends to marry, but — curveball! — he’s marrying teen Alicent Hightower, not the preteen everyone expected. Alicent happens to be in the room already, which should have been everyone’s first clue. Corlys is outraged and says as much but stands down when Viserys pulls the “I am the king, so shuddup” card. Rhaenrya, blindsided, exits in tears.

We conclude with Corlys sitting by a fire, extolling his bloodline, suggesting that he had to work for all he had without the benefit of dragons or a passed-down title to impress everybody. It’s not much a surprise when the camera swings around to reveal that he’s trying to make a deal with Daemon. Corlys wants to take care of the Stepstones problem so his shipping lanes are safe, but he can’t get the king’s approval. He thinks this might be a way for Daemon to prove himself in the eyes of everyone with victory on the battlefield. As Daemon considers, the scene is intercut with The Crabfeeder nailing a sailor to wood on the shore we saw at the beginning of the episode. Crabs crawl on the sailor. Oh! He feeds crabs!

It’s creepy and serves as a preview of a big battle we’re sure to see in a future episode. As for Episode 2, though, we’ve come to the end.

