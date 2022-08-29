What to watch on Monday: ‘Keep This Between Us’ premieres on Freeform

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Kyle’s relationship with someone on board puts his job at risk. Jason argues with Storm during a deck dispute about the slide, and Natasha tries to wow the guests with an elaborate wine pairing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz must make an impossible choice, and Max agrees to help Isobel on a mission to save Bonnie.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (Food Network at 9) Bobby and Sophie Flay hit downtown Los Angeles and enjoy eateries that represent the area’s culinary rebirth, as well as staple restaurants.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Max and Murphy plan for the future. The fundraiser is on track as Murphy and Darnell pose as the unhappy couple, and Josh inserts himself after coming up with his own plan.

Industry (HBO at 9) Harper invites herself on Yasmin and Jackie’s Berlin trip. Robert goes after a recent graduate, and Gus considers a job offer.

Advertisement

POV (PBS; check local listings) An in-depth view of the euphoria-inducing plant khat, the lives of those who harvest the crop in Harar, Ethiopia, and the people who are addicted to it.

Miniseries

Keep This Between Us (Freeform at 9) In this docuseries, Cheryl, now an adult, reexamines an inappropriate relationship she had with her high school teacher. She realizes that this is a nationwide phenomenon and embarks on a journey to deal with the effects of those experiences.

Finale

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The finals conclude in Las Vegas as the competitors vie to win $1 million and become the next American Ninja Warrior.

Returning

My True Crime Story (VH1 at 10) Season 2.

Mighty Express (Netflix) Season 7.

Late Night

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Heidi Klum, David LaChapelle, Ian Karmel.

GiftOutline Gift Article