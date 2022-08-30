What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Pawn Stars’ returns to The History Channel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The Cornelia Marie crashes into the ice pack; seabirds bombard the Saga; Wild Bill deals with difficult water on the Summer Bay. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leonardo (CW at 8) Leonardo heads to Milan to try to get a patronage offer from the duke regent, Ludovico Sforza.

Celebrity Game Face (E at 9) Big Boi, DJ Khaled and Sasheer Zamata compete from their homes for a remote night of fun and games; hosted by Kevin Hart.

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) The team is getting a new headquarters, and Mina hopes that the new building will provide storage and create an office space that is as comfortable as working from home.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Guillermo receives an overseas visitor.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:02) A single mom looks to purchase a single-family fixer-upper for her first home in Southern California.

Specials

Rise of the Bolsonaros (PBS at 9) This special chronicles the victory of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

Miniseries

The Patient (Hulu) This psychological thriller deals with a therapist who is kidnapped by a patient who demands help to curb his homicidal urges.

Finale

Keep This Between Us (Freeform at 10) Heaven realizes that coming forward is just the first step on her fight for justice; Alisson, Cheryl and Heaven share their truths and use their collective voices to attempt change.

Returning

Pawn Stars (History at 9) Season 21.

I Am a Killer (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS at 12:37) Guy Fieri, Kirby Howell Baptiste, Sabrina Carpenter.

GiftOutline Gift Article