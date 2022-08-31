What to watch on Wednesday: ‘No-Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys’ premieres

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle charters a private plane to fly the women to Aspen, but Dorit’s emotions run wild; Garcelle and Sutton leave Erika out in the cold. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) The staff pairs off the tree kangaroo with a new mate; the Mang Mountain pit vipers are on the move; the bat-eared fox Edward joins the zoo; the pelicans find their forever home; the crocodile Elvis prepares to move.

Archer (FXX at 10) Gillette is put in charge of a bug-infested mission in a tropical jungle.

Welcome to Wrexham (FX at 10) Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds work to persuade star soccer players and executives to take a chance on Wrexham before the season starts.

Everything’s Trash (Freeform at 10:30) Phoebe hosts a dinner party so the gang can get to know her love interest, but friendship isn’t on everyone’s minds; Phoebe and Malika must make some hard choices at Parakeet.

Premieres

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night (Food Network at 9) Guy Fieri invites celebrities and their close friends and families to the Flavortown Lounge for food, drinks and games; the first episode features Guy Fieri, Antonia Lofaso, Bobby Moynihan, Ron Funches and Bret Michaels.

No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys (Food Network at 10:01) The comedy group the Try Guys (Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Eugene Lee Yang) test their kitchen abilities across America by creating dishes without being given recipes.

Movies

I Came By (Netflix) A defiant graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy discovers a shocking secret that endangers himself and those around him.

Finale

Wellington Paranormal (The CW at 9:30) Officers Minogue and O’Leary venture back to the 1990s, but when they return to the present they realize that they created a timeline where Sarge never became a cop.

Returning

DC’s Stargirl (The CW at 8) Season 3.

The Croods: Family Tree (Hulu and Peacock) Season 4.

Late Night

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Christina Milioti, Franz Ferdinand.

GiftOutline Gift Article