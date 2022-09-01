What to watch on Thursday: ‘Love in the Villa’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bump (CW at 8) Reema and Oly work to make their friendship work now that they have less in common.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The crew celebrates Easter Sunday the only way they know; Lola the Bunny returns; Angelina and Snooki lay waste to a winery; the roommates enjoy a night out in San Diego; Mike and Deena are still beefing.

Alone: Frozen (History at 9) The harsh environment of Labrador has a harsh impact on the participants’ mindsets and proves too much for one participant.

Great Chocolate Showdown (CW at 9) The remaining seven bakers make chocolate pasta.

Little Demon (FXX at 10) Satan and Chrissy have some father-daughter bonding on a deadly game show; Laura and Darlene’s girl’s night out gets a little wild.

Premieres

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime) This prequel series of set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” and follows and a cast of characters as they confront a feared evil’s return to Middle-earth.

Specials

Liss Pereira: Adulting (Netflix) Comedian Liss Pereira lays out the realities of relationships, adulthood and everything in between.

Movies

Swim Instructor Nightmare (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A father makes a dangerous blunder when he hires a terrifying swim instructor to teach his daughter.

Love in the Villa (Netflix) A woman on the heels of a hard breakup heads to Verona, Italy, only to discover the villa she reserved was double-booked and her romantic vacation will be shared with a cynical British man.

Finale

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Isabella wants to put the baby up for adoption and Gael decides what role he will have in the child’s life; Malika is torn between her career and her beliefs; Mariana invades a cult to speak with Jenna in the flesh.

Returning

Mountain Men (History at 8) Season 11.

The Mighty Ones (Hulu/Peacock) Season 3.

Late Night

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Terry Crews, Ken Jeong, Amanda Shires.

