What to watch on Friday: ‘Devil in Ohio’ airs on Netflix

Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Atlanta gets a pleasant surprise when television personality Kandi Burruss returns home to give her aunt Bertha a home renovation.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake ramps up the damage control to help Adam; an unexpected presence at La Mirage shocks Sam; Alexis will go to any lengths necessary to win over Fallon and Amanda.

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) David helps find a move-in-ready home for a single dad and his 5-year-old son.

Premieres

Buy My House (Netflix) Homeowners try to change their lives by attempting to sell their properties to one of four real estate tycoons.

Dated and Related (Netflix) Sibling pairs get an intimate view of each other’s love lives as they search for their perfect match together.

Devil in Ohio (Netflix) Psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis, played by Emily Deschanel, takes in a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, but this act of kindness puts her and her family in danger.

Life by Ella (Apple TV Plus) A life-changing experience causes 13-year-old Ella to appreciate every moment and not let her fears define her.

Specials

Club Cumming Presents a Queer Comedy Extravaganza! (Showtime at 10) Tony Award winner Alan Cumming hosts a daring cabaret-style performance of seven queer comics who are rising stars; be prepared for comedy ranging from stand-up characters to musical performances.

Miniseries

House Of Hammer (Discovery Plus) Once known for his role in “Call Me By Your Name,” Armie Hammer’s legacy now has more sinister undertones; this docuseries covers the allegations against him and the deceits perpetrated by his great-grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

Movies

First Class Fear (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman’s teenage daughter is relentlessly bullied at school, and she must find a way to stop it before the torment turns deadly.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Peacock) A woman, Regina Hall, and her husband, Sterling K. Brown, must rebuild their congregation after a scandal pummels their megachurch in this comedy about the commodification of religion.

