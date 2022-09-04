‘House of the Dragon’ recap: Angry crab versus weary dragon

Listen 14 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before we talk Episode 3, let’s discuss those opening credits. They debuted with Episode 2 and weren’t provided to critics in advance (that’s why it wasn’t in last week’s recap). Set to the tune of the original “Game of Thrones” theme (no slight variation?), it has a flyover follow of a trail of blood activating different mechanical doodads amid stony corridors and pillars, serving as an on-the-nose illustration of the Targaryen bloodline. This is what Westeros has instead of pinball.

Feeling hot, hot, hot

Episode 3, “Second of His Name” (first in our hearts) starts with a sail on fire bearing the House Velaryon sea horse (“Go fightin’ water horsies!”). It’s nighttime and a whole ship burns as people loot little treasure chests. The Crab Feeder is back. He’s got his strange metallic face mask and very scabby, unmoisturized skin beneath. He’s still nailing sailors to posts. One nailed man promises the Sea Snake will avenge this brutality. The crabs feel otherwise and start crawling up toward the man’s face. Just as the Crab Feeder senses that something is off, a dragon lights up the sky with fiery death. The nailed man is delighted as the dragon spits fire but is tragically stomped by the creature, going from crab-fed to dragon-stomped. The plunderers seek shelter in nearby caves while Daemon rides atop the dragon Caraxes, trying to find the Crab Feeder. How bad is the dragon fire? One spectacular shot shows a guy running away and being burned off his own feet. This dragon is set to Broil on the top rack. Daemon says he’s going to feed Crab Feeder to his own crabs, which seems uninspired. Why not make a nice bisque? Pirates shoot flaming arrows, and one of them hits Daemon in his armored chest. Many others hit Caraxes. The dragon does a little more burninating the countryside and the people before retreating. The Crab Feeder lives, if you call that living.

Three years just flew by

Back at King’s Landing, there’s a Targaryen gathering, with lots of pig heads on the table that nobody is eating. King Viserys dotes on his 2-year-old son, Aegon II: Successor Boogaloo. We’ve time-jumped ahead three years, as Otto Hightower exposits, lamenting to a man he calls “Brother” from out of hearing range that the potential heir to the throne likes to eat porridge with his hands. That brother is Hobert Hightower. There will not be a quiz. Hobert tells Otto that today’s a big deal; it’s Aegon’s birthday, they’re having a big hunt, and it seems certain that Viserys will backtrack and name the boy his heir over the previously announced Rhaenyra. Otto’s not so sure. Meanwhile, a messenger is trying to deliver bad news from The Stepstones, but Viserys, a big smile plastered on his face, isn’t having it. “It’s been three years. It can wait another three days.” Daemon has been flying his tired dragon and taking arrows in the chest for three years? That might be the second-worst job in Westeros next to Royal spell-checker. Alicent Hightower, mother of Aegon, is there and very pregnant. The king ignores the bad news and urges everyone to eat. Try the pig ears, they’re extra crispy! The messenger tries again to alert the king to the dire situation; Daemon’s command is being questioned. Viserys is just trying to get a chicken leg here, can’t everybody leave him alone? Viserys just wants to know why Rhaenyra’s not here.

She’s chilling under the Godswood Weirwood Tree reading a book while a bard named Samwell plays a song about dragons on a lute. He concludes, and Rhaenyra insists he play it again. This is Westeros for “Spotify on repeat.” Queen Alicent, holding her belly with both hands, comes by to check on her former best friend, now stepdaughter. The bard stops playing until the princess, who doesn’t look any older than when we last saw her, tells him to continue. Alicent wants Rhaenyra to join them as they head out of the hunt, but she’d rather sit and read and disobey by having Samwell do the opposite of what Alicent wants. Alicent tries her best to get her stepdaughter to join the party. Try as she might, Alicent isn’t going to win her friend back anytime soon. Marrying your best friend’s dad doesn’t scream “Bestie.” In the awkward carriage ride that follows, Viserys proclaims that Rhaenyra will soon have kids of her own and make him a proud grandpa. She looks like she’d rather ride a slow dragon straight to hell. Viserys invites his daughter to join the hunt they’re going on. She says she’s not a fan of screaming boars. Viserys says this is all part of her duties. The carriage arrives in a tent city set up near the woods where people are gathered and applauding for the king’s arrival. Clap loud if you don’t want your taxes raised.

Inside a McMansion-sized tent, a celebration. Rhaenyra joins a gathering of women who are talking about the latest from The Stepstones. Rhaenyra is asked her opinion on the war since it’s her uncle fighting. She says she hasn’t spoken to him in years. Lady Redwyne, trying to give off some Dowager Countess energy with a pug dog on her lap, says the war is lost if the king doesn’t send help.

Married almost at first sight

Outside, the dashing Jason Lannister introduces himself to Rhaenyra. Jason offers her some Lannisport wine in a small goblet and talks up Casterly Rock. He’s not being especially smooth when he offers to build a dragon pit there to accommodate his queen. “Or lady-wife,” he says, all but twitching his eyebrows suggestively to get across that yes, he’s totally hitting on the future queen. It takes her a moment, but Rhaenyra just figured out who put him up to this. She confronts her father in the tent, accusing him of trying to marry her off. Viserys thinks it’s a fine match, but she calls Jason “arrogant and self-serious.” Viserys gets in a nice burn, telling her they have that in common. The king raises his voice when he tells her that he’s drowning in a sea of marriage proposals for her hand. When Rhaenyra says she doesn’t want marriage, he explodes, telling her even he isn’t above that duty. Go ask Alicent. The whole tent witnessed the tense exchange, making the king Royally Peeved. “You will marry,” he demands. News from the hunt: Someone spotted a white hart, a rare and possibly magical old stag. Otto thinks it’s a good portent for Aegon’s birthday. The king sure would like to kill something right now. Outside the tent, a tearful Rhaenyra steals a white horse and rides to the woods. Her protector, Ser Cole, follows.

In the woods, Rhaenyra vents to the knight, who jokingly offers to kill Jason if she wants. She whines that she feels powerless, but Cole reminds the princess that her decision to make him a knight changed his family forever.

Aegon the king on …

At the hunting grounds, everyone is quiet as the king dismounts. Viserys is handed some animal droppings by a tracker. He sniffs. “Still fresh,” the king marvels. Okay, maybe there’s a new number one Worst Job in Westeros. The white hart is near, the king is told. Otto says it would be a good omen for it to appear. The king is still unhappy; he drowns his leadership sorrows with goblet after goblet of wine when he’s back at the party. The Lannister flirt, Jason, presents Viserys with what at first looks like a red mop, but is actually a very ornate spear. It’s to honor Aegon, but maybe don’t let the boy have it just yet. The king, unimpressed, says, “It’s quite a thing,” which is what you say when someone gives you a Cameo from a celebrity you don’t recognize. Jason, not great with timing, says he’d love to take Rhaenyra as his bride. This does not go over well, with the liquored up king toying with the young man until he realizes that Jason, like everyone else, assumes that Viserys is going to change his choice of heir to Aegon. Angered, Viserys dismisses Jason and drinks more wine. You know what this party is missing? Some jams. Why is there no live music? The king needs his groove back. Otto, also choosing the wrong moment, suggests a way to fix the whole Rhaenyra/Aegon dilemma. Hear him out: What if the king had the brother and sister marry each other? Problem solved! Viserys sees this dumb suggestion for the ridiculousness it is and seethes at Otto. The king gets drunker. Lyonel comes by to offer another option: What if Rhaenyra married Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys the Sea Snake? This would serve the same function that marrying the 12-year-old from the last episode would have: rich family, strong Velaryon bloodline, and ties with the king’s cousin, Rhaenys. Lyonel thinks it would mend the relationship with Corlys.

Bloody hunts

Rhaenyra and Ser Cole are still in the woods at night. Before Cole can convince her to head back, they’re attacked by a boar. The boar knocks over Cole, then goes for Rhaenyra, spitting all over her as she tries to get it off. Cole sword-stabs the animal, wounding it badly. When it stirs, Rhaenyra viciously stabs it to death with a dagger, getting herself covered in blood.

Later, in front of a roaring bonfire, Viserys reveals to Alicent that he had a recurring prophetic dream of a male heir wearing the crown. He thought naming Rhaenyra to the throne was his way out of his “abyss of grief and regret,” but the abyss is still abyssing like crazy. He doubts his heir decision.

The next morning, the king goes to claim his hunting prize, but what’s been captured isn’t the majestic white hart. It’s some big, random stag. The animal’s caught up in ropes and thrashing pathetically waiting to be killed. King Super Queasy accepts the red spear from Jason and walks over. A huntsman tells the king to stab the neck. The king does and twists, making the animal scream, but it’s not even close to a killing blow. Dogs bark. Men stare. The king tries again and after an excruciating few moments, the stag falls and dies. Somehow worse: clapping from all the men who just witnessed a pathetic sight. Truly, this was the worst stag party in history.

A bloodied-up Rhaenyra and Cole are on horseback at the edge of a cliff. The white hart suddenly appears. It’s calmly majestic, like a llama with a master’s degree. Rhaenyra stops Cole from drawing his sword. The creature ambles off on its own. Good omen? How about great omen.

Cole and Rhaenyra return to Tent Town, dragging the dead boar behind them. Rhaenyra is still covered in blood. All eyes are on this fierce warrior, including dad and Alicent.

It’s easier to rule when you’re not drunk

Otto, so sneaky he has an assistant just to twirl his mustache, visits Alicent. He’s angling for her to pressure the king to make Aegon the heir instead of Rhaenyra. Alicent pushes back, but not very strongly. Later on, she joins Viserys by the fireplace. He’s nursing a bad hangover. Alicent says she thinks Rhaenyra needs to believe she’s making her own choice when it comes to marriage. She sees a message on the table, one of the king’s (analog) texts. It’s a plea to aid the war effort at The Stepstones. Alicent asks a simple question that convinces the king: Is it better to let the Crab Feeder keep causing trouble in the realm or to stop him?

The next day, Rhaenyra enters the council room as Viserys sends a message to Daemon for hand-delivery. Viserys apologizes for the whole Jason Lannister thing; he’s tired of fighting with Rhaenyra. He asks why everything has to be a fight. “Because you mean to replace me,” she says. Her only worth now is to be married off for some ships or a mountain stronghold. Viserys tries really hard, and it’s quite touching. He wants her content and happy. He wants her to marry to shore up her claim to the throne. He’s willing to let her choose whomever she wants to marry. Rhaenyra is surprised to tears. Before she leaves the room, Viserys stops her. “I did waver at one time,” he says. “But I swear to you now, on your mother’s memory, you will not be supplanted.” Why can’t the king be this decisive all the time?

The crab action you came here for

And now: war! Corlys, his brother Vaemond and son Laenor (they’ve all got the gray dreadlocks) strategize outdoors with soldiers waiting. Supplies are low, things are bad. On a table, crab claws, sea serpents and dragon figures represent the armies. Daemon shows up on a dragon just as they’re arguing about him. A weary-looking Daemon is being asked to cede control of his forces just as the message from Viserys arrives. The timing couldn’t be worse. Daemon reacts badly and starts beating up the knight who delivered it with his helmet. In voice-over, we hear some it: Viserys promised 2,000 men and 10 ships to help Daemon win the fight. As Daemon rides a rowboat alone to another shore, we hear Viserys say he’ll pray for Daemon’s safe return. Daemon arrives at a desolate, burned-out battlement near the Crab caves. Daemon stands alone, waving a white flag. The Crab Feeder, in Tatooine garb, watches as Daemon takes out his sword and holds it aloft in surrender. Daemon kneels. Crab Keeper’s men have all got swords and arrows pointed at him. A few of the marauders approach to take the offered sword. After they do, Daemon whips out a dagger and starts attacking everybody. Before any arrows land, Daemon has already cut up several guys and positioned himself defensively. Daemon dodges a million arrows and hacks and slashes up everybody in his path like he’s Rambo Targaryen. It’s absolutely absurd, but a fun and impressive set of action scenes. A few arrows finally get Daemon and he hides. Very late for their cue, the cave army finally charges ahead. They surround Daemon. But what’s this? Daemon’s forces show up just in time to charge. And they brought a dragon, of course. Fire sweeps the battlefield. More burnination! Daemon runs into a cave to chase the Crab Feeder. The fighting outside is bloody and vicious with the dragons and Corlys’s army taking control. Daemon emerges from the cave dragging the top half of the Crab Feeder’s body by the arm. Intestines are just everywhere. Sorry crabs, you’re going to have to order DoorDash from now on.

Daemon stands there, rows of blood streaking down his face. He has won. Do not ever count Daemon out.

