What to watch on Monday: ‘If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox’ premieres on E!

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Natasha and Dave must deal with the consequences of the dinner. The crew creates an obstacle course for the guests, and a special visitor makes an appearance. Kyle misbehaves with a charter guest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Love & Hip Hop Miami (VH1 at 9) A secret is revealed at Florence’s redemption concert. Trick Daddy puts a strain on Joy’s new relationship, causing Trina to step in. Ray J. turns to Princess for support.

Naked and Afraid XL (Animal Planet at 9) A snowstorm tests the will of the survivalists. Jake searches for food despite his foot injuries, and Trish needs to compensate for Jeremy. Sarah and Joe’s challenges are put at risk because of heart conditions.

POV: Love & Stuff (PBS; check local listings) This multigenerational love story focuses on a daughter who cares for her ill mother and adopts a baby in her 50s.

Premieres

Real Girlfriends in Paris (Bravo at 9:15) Six young American women experience Paris to the fullest. In the first episode, Victoria, Kacey and Adja bond over food. Anya hosts an American Thanksgiving dinner, and Emily opens up about her desire to find love.

If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox (E! at 10) Laverne Cox dives into deep conservations with influential talent. The first episode features Melanie Lynskey, Nicole Byer and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Miniseries

The Murders Before the Marathon (Hulu) Journalist Susan Zalkind unpacks the triple homicide in Waltham, Mass., that took away her friend, the Boston Marathon bombing and the possible connection between the two tragedies.

Movies

The Bad Seed Returns (Lifetime at 8) A teen is sent to live with her aunt after her father’s death, but her aunt’s husband starts to believe that she may not be as innocent as she claims to be.

Finales

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Liz calls for backup because of self-doubt. Isobel reveals a memory to Max that will change his trajectory, and Michael makes a promise to Alex.

Beat Shazam (Fox at 9) Contestants include former NFL cheerleaders, flight attendants and a grandmother-granddaughter duo.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy discovers new motivation in revenge. Felix tries to help Murphy find more healthy coping mechanisms, and Josh slowly pieces together how the night unfolded.

GiftOutline Gift Article