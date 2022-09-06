What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ premieres on HGTV

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Sig deploys an experimental bait from Norway after he risks his crew while salvaging gear from the ice pack; Freddy tests Johnathan on the Time Bandit; Jake’s crew must take shelter from the volatile sea. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leonardo (CW at 8) Leonardo’s aims to impress when Ludovico asks him to create a sculpture to honor his father.

Devils (CW at 9) The war between NYL and Dominic’s new company begins, with former colleagues and friends on opposite sides.

Pawn Stars (History at 9) Rick and Chum hit the road to see some vintage shoes worn by Michael Jordan.

Premieres

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV at 8) Amber, Catelynn, Maci, Cheyenne, Leah, Briana, Ashley and Jade create a group chat to stay in touch; Briana wins her lawsuit against a former cast member.

Good Bones: Risky Business (HGTV at 9) Mina tries to turn a historic Victorian home and carriage house into a bed-and-breakfast and event center.

Specials

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson (Fox at 8) TMZ explores Michael Jackson’s addictions and his final months, diving into physician Conrad Murray’s conviction and those who contributed to Jackson’s substance abuse.

Get Smart With Money (Netflix) Financial advisers share tips for saving more and spending less with people who want to take control of their money and achieve their goals.

Sheng Wang: Sweet & Juicy (Netflix) Comic Sheng Wang’s low-energy humor leads to laughs with his set on juicing, mammograms, snoring and the trouble with buying pants at Costco.

Finale

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Baby Collin reaches that awkward age in any young energy vampire’s life.

Returning

Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Season 7.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Matthew Berry, Offset.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Alex Wagner, Roy Wood Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Arnett, Chris Bianco, Goo Goo Dolls.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Luke Evans, Phil McGraw, the Interrupters.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Christine Baranski, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raghav Mehrotra.

