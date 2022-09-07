What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Tell Me Lies’ premieres on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) The JSA begin looking for suspects after a murder in Blue Valley; Courtney and Pat realize that Sylvester’s past could land them in danger after a run-in with the Shade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) The ladies enjoy the slopes in Aspen, but Dorit’s skills are shaky; Sutton’s anger at Diana persists; a tough conversation joins Garcelle and Erika at dinner.

The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) The zoo introduces a rescued harbor seal pup to the rest of the colony; a skittish tiger struggles to adjust to her new home; a red kangaroo joins the mob; the gorillas get a new gift.

Mysteries of the Deep (Discovery at 9:01) Jeremy Wade joins investigators as they dive the wreck of the ferry MS Estonia; the infamous case of D.B. Cooper takes an underwater twist.

Archer (FXX at 10) Mommy-daughter day turns practical with unplanned lessons in fellowship and tactical awareness.

Welcome to Wrexham (FX at 10) The Wrexham goalies and fans deal with tough contests as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney score an important partnership.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A couple looks to buy a wheelchair-accessible home with waterfront views in Galveston, Tex.

No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys (Food at 10:01) The guys head to Charleston, S.C., to dive into burning hot wings with guest judge Kardea Brown; the Try Guys take over a pair of vintage mobile pizza ovens to feed 20 hungry diners.

Premieres

Raising a F...ing Star (E! at 9:30) Four families try to make their talented children stars; Flau’Jae’s mom, Kia, demands 20 percent of her daughter’s earnings; Cool struggles to handle his daughter Daelyanna while working on a short film.

Tell Me Lies (Hulu) The series follows the intoxicatingly tumultuous relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), whose collegiate romance becomes addictive over a period of eight years; based on the book of the same name by Carola Lovering.

Returning

Disappeared (ID at 10) Season 10.

Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Season 7.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Susan Sarandon, Julio Torres, Fletcher.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, Betty Gilpin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Brie Larson, Josh Duhamel, Macklemore.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Simone Biles, Jessie Baylin.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Danny DeVito, Tegan & Sara, Raghav Mehrotra.

