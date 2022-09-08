What to watch on Thursday: ‘Pinocchio’ premieres on Disney Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alone: Frozen (History at 9) The arriving frost changes the landscape, leading some participants to shift their priorities; some deal with issues from a diet with no diversity, while others struggle to maintain shelter.

Little Demon (FXX at 10) Laura regresses to save Chrissy from the creepypasta-cooking cool girls.

Premieres

Renovation Impossible (HGTV at 9) Russell J. Holmes helps homeowners get their failed renovation plans back on track with money-saving solutions; a couple’s indecisiveness has forced their dream home to sit empty for a year.

Wedding Season (Hulu) Katie and Stefan traverse the United Kingdom and the United States as they try to prove their innocence in this action-packed series.

Specials

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Disney Plus) A countdown of the most memorable dances from “Dancing With the Stars”; hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong.

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club (Disney Plus) This Simpsons special for Disney Plus Day features the animated yellow family alongside Disney villains.

Movies

Pinocchio (Disney Plus) The heavy stream of ‘Pinocchio’ remakes continues with this live-action adaptation from Robert Zemeckis; starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (Netflix) In the aftermath of 9/11, letters containing anthrax spores spark panic across the United States.

Finale

The Con (ABC at 10) Teen Malachi Love-Robinson is taken into police custody for pretending to be a doctor in a Florida hospital; a few months later he welcomes patients into his own practice, leading to his arrest.

Returning

Barrett-Jackson: Revved Up (FYI at 10) Season 7.

The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) Season 6.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Marty Walsh.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, James Taylor.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Simon Cowell, Ralph Macchio.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:06) Blake Shelton, Gigi Hadid.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jeff Scheen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 1:08) Gwen Stefani, Grant Morrison, Raghav Mehrotra.

