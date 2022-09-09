What to watch on Friday: ‘Gutsy’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake and Cristal continue to quarrel on business matters; Alexis preps for Fallon and Liam’s baby shower; Jeff reconsiders his decisions; Sam learns compromising information about the hotel. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) David searches for a California home perfect for a single man to host guests, settle down and possibly start his own family.

Super Sized Salon (WE at 10:03) The Babydolls support Jamie when she stands up to DeMarco; shocking news shakes up the team and may change the future of Babydoll forever.

Premieres

Gutsy (Apple TV Plus) Hillary and Chelsea Clinton interview trailblazing women to suss out what makes a person “gutsy”; featuring Glennon Doyle, Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes and more.

Specials

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at The Kennedy Center (PBS at 9) The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, which is composed of Ukrainian refugees and artists, concludes its international tour at The Kennedy Center.

Movies

Are My Friends Killers? (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A college student risks her life to her to prove that the death of her best friend is connected to an elite campus club.

Advertisement

End of the Road (Netflix) Brenda, a recently widowed mother, must fight for her family after a killing and missing cash plunge them into peril during a road trip; starring Queen Latifah.

Flight/Risk (Amazon Prime) This documentary follows the people who found their lives forever changed when two Boeing 737 Max plans crashed five months apart in 2018 and 2019; told from the perspective of family members, legal teams, whistleblowers and journalist Dominic Gates.

Returning

College Bowl (NBC at 8) Season 2.

Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Legend, Danielle Brooks.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kenan Thompson, Joe Buck, Yungblud.

GiftOutline Gift Article