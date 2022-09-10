What to watch this weekend: ‘The Serpent Queen’ premieres on Starz

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) Dr. Jeff deals with surgeries on a pit bull with a broken leg and a kitten’s torn lower lip; the team races to save a family’s dog after it is hit by a car; Dr. Amy teats a Yorkie with a strange wound.

Cold Case Files (A&E at 9) A 2007 fire is thought to have claimed the life of World War II veteran Bennie Angelo, but an inspection of the crime scene reveals Bennie was dead before the fire started.

Specials

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX at 8) This program honors the outstanding artistic and technical feats in television, memorable guest performances, inspiring animation work, as well as reality and documentary categories.

Movies

Marry Go Round (Hallmark at 8) Abby, a successful executive moving to Paris, has the perfect life and the perfect fiance until she learns her divorce to her high school sweetheart was not official.

Sunday

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) A young stranger wakes up in a dangerous, foreign town with no memory of how he came to be there; this traveler must dive into his broken mind to discover why the townspeople accuse him of murder.

Premieres

Monarch (Fox at 8) Albie Roman, king of country music, and his talented wife Dottie Cantrell Roman created a country music dynasty built on lies; with the family legacy in danger, Roman’s daughter Nicolette will stop at nothing to save the dynasty.

The Serpent Queen (Starz at 8) Queen Catherine tells the story of her life to a servant girl, revealing how she entered the French Royal Court at 14.

American Gigolo (Showtime at 9) Former gigolo Julian Kaye is exonerated from a wrongful murder conviction after 15 years in prison, and he must face the outside world with a drive to discover who framed him.

Specials

The Fall of Osama bin Laden (National Geographic at 10) Journalist Peter Bergen investigates the life of Osama bin Laden.

Miniseries

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family (PBS at 8) Anne makes her play for the highest prize in the kingdom and changes British history forever, but she has no idea the price the Boleyns will pay.

Finales

Guilt on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Max and Jake bicker while Lynches faces their secrets; Max provides Erin with a way out, but he may not find the same desirable fate for himself.

Returning

Sister Wives (TLC at 10:01) Season 17.

