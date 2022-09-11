‘House of the Dragon’ recap: Desire and pants on fire

Listen 19 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Preface and warning: There’s a lot of adult content in episode 4 of “House of the Dragon.” Please excuse in advance some of the very mature euphemisms deployed in lieu of certain terms. Some of these words and phrases may include, but won’t be limited to: “Making New England Whoopie Pies,” “Rockin’ the Casterly” and “Housing the Dragon.”

Give the Daemon his due

The episode opens on some extreme close-ups of Rhaenyra, including her touching the Valyrian Steel necklace Daemon gave her and her eyes trying to stay alert as someone drones on in the background. It turns out there’s a line of potential suitors each making his case for the hand of the princess. She’s on a marriage tour, and it’s not going well. The older man in robes is talking so much that he needs a drink of water to continue. An audience watches as Rhaenyra sits on a platform with Ser Criston Cole standing next to her. Rhaenyra, wearing a bright red dress, asks the man about her great-grandmother and makes a joke about how old he is. The man is older than her father, a king who is losing fingers and falling apart with every passing week. Next is a boy of maybe 10 years old from House Blackwood. “And now a child,” the princess laments. But he’s super earnest, promising to protect Rhaenyra. Some Adam DeVine-looking guy in the audience taunts the kid, calling him a very bad word and telling the boy that the princess already has protection: a dragon. Good point, but so cruelly delivered. The princess laughs along and dismisses the boy, who upon being taunted one more time draws his sword. Fight! Rhaenyra and Cole take this cue to cut the proposals short and make their exit. Rhaenyra, annoyed, wants Cole to get them a ship; she’s cutting her courtship tour two months short, which the king won’t like. Just as they’re leaving, the boy rips open his tormentor’s gut with his sword. Maybe he’s not the worst suitor choice after all. Regardless, this is still more civilized than “The Bachelorette.”

On their way back to King’s Landing on a ship, Rhaenyra and her boatmates get a flyby from a dragon. The sudden wind and boat tip knocks over Rhaenyra, who hurts her head. Then she smiles. She realizes Daemon is returning home.

In the Iron Throne room, the king’s knights and lots of others are assembling. Rhaenyra, wearing an ornate robe over her red dress, tries to sneak in with the crowd but is noticed immediately by King Viserys. The gathering is to welcome back Daemon Targaryen, Crab Feeder slayer. Daemon, still armored, is carrying his own weapons, along with the Crab Keeper’s hammer, the one used to nail people to posts. Swords are drawn as Daemon approaches the king; Daemon walks right up to the pointy end of one sword, unperturbed. He offers the hammer he brought in. “Add it to the chair,” he says, and drops it on the floor. Viserys notices that Daemon is wearing a crown that looks like it’s made of bone or crabs, or maybe both. Daemon explains that when they won the war for the Stepstones he was dubbed King of the Narrow Sea. It’s narrow, see? Daemon says he understands there’s only one true king. He kneels, calling Viserys “Your grace” and offers his crown and the Stepstones. Viserys looks around wondering if he’s being punk’d. But where’s Corlys? Daemon says that he went back home and that even though there’s nobody protecting the Stepstones, the 2,000 dead bodies left behind are warning enough. Viserys approaches Daemon as if he’s angry and takes the crown. But of course, given Daemon’s success on the battlefield and the sentiment of his message to his brother, it only makes sense that Viserys instead welcomes Daemon home with a hand on the shoulder and a one-armed bro hug. Everyone applauds in relief. They exit with Viserys and his gloved hand on his brother’s back, the pinkie and ring fingers of the glove hanging loosely in case anyone hasn’t figured out that those digits are gone.

At a party in the Godswood later, Rhaenyra congratulates her uncle as the king guzzles wine and remembers that Daemon was their mother’s favorite. Otto Hightower watches warily, noticing the tension between his daughter, Queen Alicent, and the princess. Alicent, trying to break the tension, asks if Daemon wants to check out their tapestries. Viserys giggles about the tapestries, maybe because he knows some of them depict orgies. Rhaenyra says she’ll go look at the tapestries herself, but she ends up sitting down alone as Daemon watches her closely. Alicent comes over, after Rhaenyra makes an offhand comment saying that her worst life would be an imprisoned woman squeezing out heirs. That cuts deep, and Rhaenyra knows it. Alicent admits she’s glad Rhaenyra is back; she has few friends. The two former friends then make up, holding hands and each saying they she misses the other.

Rhaenyra approaches Daemon under the Weirwood tree and they speak in Valyrian. She asks why he’s back if he was so happy at Dragonstone. Daemon touches the necklace his niece is wearing. He says he missed the comforts of home. He goes straight for the snacks table, which is super relatable. She thinks he’s acting more mature; he notices she has matured, too, after the four years since they last saw each other. So, that places her age at around 19 or 20 despite her looking much younger, which will be pretty important later. Rhaenyra complains about her marriage tour; Daemon suggests that marriage is just a political arrangement. Daemon complains about his wife, the first one, with whom he still doesn’t have children. He doesn’t mention Mysaria, the woman he took to Dragonstone to marry and impregnate. Rhaenyra doesn’t want to follow her mother into death by childbirth. Daemon insists she not live in fear.

All the eggs are on the table for the king’s small council, but Corlys is still absent. It’s suggested that he’s still sore about the king not marrying his very young daughter, in addition to all the drama around the Stepstones. Otto has more news. He’s heard that Corlys is having that daughter marry the son of the Sealord of Braavos, which could prove a threat. Rhaenrya, who has a seat on the council and is listening, knows this means there’s even more pressure to get married and unite some realms.

Night moves

A stressed-out Alicent is holding a wailing baby. Rhaenyra can hear the baby as she goes to her own chambers, wishing Ser Cole good night as he guards the door. “Sleep well,” he tells her, but it’s got very “As you wish” vibes. In her room, someone left a sack of peasant clothes. There’s also a small scroll. It looks like a map of something in the room. She uses it to find a secret passageway. She throws on the clothes and a head covering to disguise herself and follows the path down. It leads all the way to the Sept, where she finds Daemon, also clad in commoner’s clothes. The two go down to King’s Landing, and it’s Party City, but with fewer balloon discounts. There’s a fire breather, people having sex in an alleyway, masked musicians, a tightrope walker overhead, an eyeless fortune teller, a guy passed out on the ground — this club’s got everything! Rhaenyra is smiling, enthralled by all of it. Daemon gives his niece some alcohol to drink.

In the king’s bath, Viserys is being attended to by servants, but Alicent is here, too. She takes over the sponging of the king. We get a better look at the king’s left hand, where he’s missing those fingers, and at the sores all over his shoulders. This goes over very well with the king because later, while Alicent is in bed trying to sleep, a servant summons the queen to the king’s chambers. Alicent says that the hour is late. It matters not to the king.

Back at Westeros Mardi Gras, it’s the old trope of the royals watching a play about themselves. In the play, Viserys names Rhaenyra the heir and everybody boos. The real Rhaenyra doesn’t understand why they’re booing. The crowd cheers when a baby Aegon doll is born. Daemon just stares at Rhaenyra’s reaction as she tries to get the crowd to boo the dramatized ascension of Aegon, which is illustrated by the actor pulling a piece of rope from his pants to mimic a penis. Daemon is amused that Rhaenyra sees that the people don’t really want her to be queen. She says what they want doesn’t matter. He thinks it matters if she wants to rule over these people. Rhaenyra steals an item from a street vendor and runs. Daemon goes after her. Rhaenyra runs into a knight along the way who recognizes her, but he lets her go. Daemon soon catches up.

So much sexing

And here is where things get really filthy. Daemon, Rhaenyra’s uncle, mind you, takes her to a sex palace or whatever you want to call it. It looks damp and surprisingly well-lit, and there are naked tattooed body parts writhing in every direction your eye can go. There’s no smell because this is television, but one could guess it’s akin to a mix of ammonia, feet and Brut Classic cologne.

The sex scenes are intercut with a scene of King Viserys with the queen in bed. A sheet covers his lower half, but all the open sores on his back are on full display. Later, as she lies on her back in bed and the king sleeps, Alicent sees a rat moving around at the top of the bed canopy.

Back at the catacombs, Daemon removes Rhaenyra’s head coverings and his own hood so that their silver locks are on full display. Any pretense that they won’t be recognized has been completely abandoned. They walk past groups of pasty people either touching each other or looking drugged out on the floor as moans echo on the walls and past the gauzy curtains obscuring some of the action. For her part, Rhaenyra doesn’t act shocked or embarrassed; she’s curious and watchful. “What is this place?” Rhaenyra asks. Daemon says it’s where people go to take what they want. Especially if what they want is lots of nudity on an HBO budget. Drums beat as the writhing intensifies. Daemon explains that there’s pleasure for women as well as men — and they, oh no, they are kissing, Daemon and Rhaenyra, right there in the room with about 50 people as witnesses. Rhaenyra puts her hands on Daemon; she’s kissing him back as he starts to take off her clothes. But as she tries more aggressively to kiss him, he starts backing away. He hits the walls with his hands and leaves. Rhaenyra is left to put her clothes back on and follow. “Daemon?” she calls, just in case any of the dozens of extras in the room didn’t recognize the two of them. A little boy sitting in the hallway (they let kids in this place?) watches Rhaenyra run up some stairs and follows. This kid has a very precious secret he can sell to someone.

Instead of returning the way she came, Rhaenyra walks right up to the entrance to her bedroom where Ser Cole is very surprised to see her. She blows right past him and through the doors without a word. He asks through the door if she’s hurt and plans to alert the Lord Command. She opens the door, tells him not to, and grabs his iron helm (not a euphemism). She plays keep-away from him playfully, stifling her giggles. “You finished?” he asks. She’s really not. She closes the door and offers the helm. When he moves to grab it, she kisses him. She begins to undress. Cole tells her to stop, but she doesn’t. Instead, she slowly removes his armor piece by piece, kissing him playfully along the way. It would be incredibly tender and sexy — she and Cole have built up a trusting relationship — if we hadn’t just seen the previous scenes with Daemon. What follows is an incredibly long sex scene by candlelight and chamber music that wouldn’t be out of place in a period piece on Cinemax After Dark. Something with a name like “Forbidden Princess.” It’s unclear how showing every position of their naked lovemaking from 10 different angles advances the story; you’ll have to ask HBO about that sometime.

From the Hightower a man must fall

It’s still the middle of the night when the boy from the sex caverns comes to visit Otto at the castle and tell him what he saw.

The next morning, Daemon wakes up in a stone room on a pile of dirty blankets, and he’s greeted by his old flame, Mysaria, who now appears to be running a bed-and-breakfast, minus an actual bed or any breakfast. He asks if he’s a prisoner. “As I was once yours,” she says in her omnidirectional accent. She offers him some hangover juice, but he spills it, saying he needs no help from a common whore. She says she’s not so common, but really if she had smacked him in the face in response she would have been in the right. The same little boy who reported to Otto runs down the stairs and hands her some coins. So … Mysaria is running a spy network for the hand of the king? As she leaves, she reminds Daemon to pay for his room on the way out.

Otto visits the king for the most awkward conversation of his life. Otto reveals that the princess was spotted in a pleasure house. Otto says they were engaged in behaviors unbecoming of a maiden. “What behaviors?” the king asks. The king demands to know, plainly, what happened. “Coupling,” Otto finally says. Wasn’t Otto the one suggesting an incest marriage in the last episode? We see that Alicent is outside a door listening in. Viserys thinks it’s a lie, that Otto is misinformed. He calls it gossip. Otto says that multiple spies spotted the princess leaving the keep, disguised as a page. The king jumps right to accusing Otto of trying to position his grandson for the throne. “Just get out,” he tells Otto.

Ser Cole enters Rhaenyra’s room. She’s brushing her hair and happy to see him, but he seems troubled. He tells her the queen wants to see her. Next to the creepy Weirwood tree with the face on it, Alicent demands to know what happened last night. Rhaenyra admits to sneaking out and drinking wine, but that’s all. Alicent uses a very naughty word to accuse Rhaenyra of having sex with her uncle. Rhaenyra, looking about eight years younger than she’s supposed to be, suddenly realizes how much trouble she’s in. She pleads with Alicent to believe that this didn’t happen. Alicent lets slip that her father had an informant. Rhaenyra wants to know who told, but she’s acting like there weren’t dozens of people around them at the Pleasure Rest Stop who could have ratted her out. Alicent says she wants to help. Rhaenyra tells the story again, making it seem like she was dragged to a show by Daemon and that they got drunk and didn’t do anything. “Daemon never touched me,” she lies, swearing on her dead mother. Alicent is angry that Rhaenyra put herself in this position in the middle of everyone trying to find her a husband.

Daemon, entering the keep, is immediately taken into custody by the Kingsguard and dragged to Viserys before the Iron Throne. Daemon just lies on the ground, groaning. “My daughter,” the king says simply. “You defiled her!” the king says, kicking Daemon in the back. Daemon says she’s full grown and better her first experience be with him than some rando. This is not a great defense, Daemon! Viserys thinks his brother ruined her and that it’s another betrayal. “Wed her to me,” Daemon offers. He says they can wed in the tradition of their house. Viserys points out that Daemon is already married. Daemon counters that this didn’t stop Aegon the Conqueror. That angers Viserys even more. He calls his brother a plague and thinks this is all just a way to get to the throne. He tells Daemon to get out, go back to his wife, and reclaim some of his honor. He wants Daemon gone forever. Daemon just lies there, even after the king is gone.

At a window overlooking the kingdom, Alicent and Viserys compare notes. Alicent says that Rhaenyra is usually truthful, but Daemon is not. Viserys wants to know how lying helps Daemon. “By reducing you,” Alicent suggests. Smart! She thinks Daemon is corrupting Rhaenyra. Viserys thinks they’re both “restless and chaotic,” which would make a great soap opera or R&B duo name. Alicent says she believes Rhaenyra.

The princess is led to the king’s chambers with her hands behind her like she’s a prisoner being taken to a cell. They talk about a dagger that has been passed down in the family. The blade bears the prophecy of the prince promised in the Song of Ice and Fire. The king starts getting mad about his daughter’s desires. When she asks why he hasn’t sought the truth from her, he says truth doesn’t matter. “Only perception!” She says that if she were a man, no one would blink an eye if she sired a bunch of kids with her mistresses. Viserys agrees; he’s aware of the double standard. He’s trying to hold the realm together, and at this point, switching heirs would just cause more problems. He says she’s going to marry Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys, and that’s that. She says he’s just trying to marry her off to the Sea Snake family to solve his political headaches. “You are my political headache!” he fires back. He reminds us for the hundredth time that bringing these houses together will make his rule more powerful. She asks what he’s going to do about the vulture on his throne, Otto. Viserys sticks up for the man he just accused of treason. Rhaenyra keeps trying to throw Otto under the bus (er, carriage?) without taking any responsibility for what she did to put the king in this position. Rhaenyra agrees to wed Laenor. But she says the king has to do his duty, too.

Otto enters to meet Viserys and is immediately told, “Five days.” Viserys says that’s how long it took his father, Baelon the Brave, to go from perfectly healthy to dead after he was named hand of the king. The job went to Otto. Viserys thinks it’s pretty sus and flat-out accuses Otto of betraying the king, and being calculated in sending Alicent to help him grieve when Viserys lost his wife. Otto denies it, but it’s too late. Viserys takes Otto’s pin. “I can no longer trust your judgment,” the king tells him.

The Grand Maester pays a visit to Rhaenyra. He brings her a potion in a glass ball that looks like the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch. He’s made her a potion. A tea. From the king. As scary music plays, Rhaenyra asks what it is. He says it will rid her “of any unwanted consequences.” The Westeros Morning-After Potion. The Maester makes his exit, leaving Rhaenyra to stare at the ornate potion as flames from the fireplace rage behind her.

