What to watch on Monday: ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ returns to the Food Network

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Storm adjusts to becoming bosun; Natalya vents about chief stew; the guests have a 1970s-inspired party; Captain Sandy and Storm work to unwind an anchor tangle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Sierra begins to feel worried after the robbery; Spice’s Graci Noir fashion show debut is a success, but Shekinah starts drama when she puts Meda in the line of fire.

Fear Thy Neighbor (ID at 9) A five-year friendship between neighbors falls apart after one borrows the other’s lawn mower and allegedly returns it broken, leading to a murder that devastates the community.

Industry (HBO at 9) Harper, Eric and Rishi work together to pitch to rival banks after learning the London office will merge with the New York branch.

Real Girlfriends in Paris (Bravo at 9) Victoria continues to have issues with Yoanne; Kacey turns to Anya for advice; Emily’s internship starts, and she works a high-profile fashion event; Adja puts together an American-style brunch.

Advertisement

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10) Helena Jayne Bryant’s things go missing, but it takes a sinister encounter to make her realize the terror of her situation.

Specials

74th Emmy Awards (NBC at 8) Comic Kenan Thompson hosts the annual homage to the best television achievements of the year, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Returning

Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network at 9) Season 8.

Independent Lens (PBS; check local listings) Season 24.

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix) Season 3.

Days of Our Lives (Peacock) Season 58.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Drew Barrymore, Mo Amer, Burna Boy.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bradley Whitford, Camila Mendes, Tai Verdes.

GiftOutline Gift Article