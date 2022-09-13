What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Come Up’ premieres on Freeform

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Keith drives into powerful waves to retrieve his catch before the ice bounces back; ice allows Jake and Sean’s gear, putting everything at risk; Rip enters a pot cemetery. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leonardo (CW at 8) After the death of Ludovico’s wife, Leonardo struggles with his new commission because of his inner turmoil; Leonardo seeks assistance after talking to friar Luca Pacioli.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV at 8) Catelynn worries when she notices her daughter’s head is flat on one side; Jade frets about her meeting with Jenelle; Sean shops for an engagement ring; Briana’s struggles with her mental health.

Below Deck Down Under (Bravo at 9) Jamie puts Brittini on the night shift because Benny didn’t pull his weight; Aesha confronts Magda and Ryan for their gossiping; Jamie wants Benny fired because of his behavior.

Devils (CW at 9) An accident outside a private Mayfair bank allows for the opportunity to discover the creator of bitcoin.

Pawn Stars (History at 9) Chum plots to become his own train conductor while Corey ventures to a business trip; Rick is stranded on the side of the road on his adventure to see a 1967 Meyers Manx Dune Buggy.

Premieres

The Come Up (Freeform at 9) This reality docuseries follows a group of friends taking on New York City; Ben, Claude, Ebon, Fernando, Sophia and Taofeek tackle goals, parties and romances.

Specials

Academy of Country Music Honors (Fox at 8) This special honors Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and “Yellowstone”; hosted by Carly Pearce; performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, the Warren Brothers and Trace Adkins.

Facing Suicide (PBS at 9) Focusing on stories of those impacted by suicide and the scientists who work toward prevention and treatment.

Oprah and Viola: The Woman King (OWN at 9) Oprah Winfrey talks with Viola Davis about her new film “The Woman King” and Davis’s transformation into Nanisca, a general of an all-female army in 19th-century Africa.

Jo Koy: Live at the Los Angeles Forum (Netflix) Comedian Jo Koy takes the stage to discuss adolescence, sleep apnea and public sneezing.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Serena Williams, Justin Long, Ellie Goulding.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Robert De Niro, Ethan Hawke, St. Vincent.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elisabeth Moss, Diego Luna, Kane Brown.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Adrien Brody, Louis Tomlinson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rosie O’Donnell, Kevin Smith, Megan Giddings, Rick Smith.

