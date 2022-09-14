What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returns to Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney and the JSA get a tip that could help in their murder investigation; Sylvester looks at jobs in Blue Valley. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle plans the perfect day in Aspen; as Diana and Garcelle choose sides, Dorit is stuck in the middle; Crystal and Sutton go hat shopping.

Archer (FXX at 10) Fabian requests that the Agency remove valuable tech from the Swiss.

Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Jay and Post Malone enjoy the F5 Venom, a new hypercar built to be the fastest production car on Earth.

Welcome to Wrexham (FX at 10) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give a special tour of Wales.

Premieres

Heartbreak High (Netflix) Amerie must repair her reputation while navigating the perils of high school with her new friends Quinni and Darren in this reboot of the 1994 Australian drama of the same name.

Miniseries

Sins of Our Mother (Netflix) After Lori Vallow’s kids disappeared, the search for them reveals suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared Vallow’s doomsday views and murder.

Movies

Hell of a Cruise (Peacock) This documentary covers the nightmare that enveloped the luxury Diamond Princess cruise ship in early 2020, as passengers shared their ship with the coronavirus.

Finale

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The final three chefs race against the clock to finish their final entrees and a gourmet dessert with the help of former judge Christina Tosi.

Returning

Growing Up Chrisley (E! at 9) Season 4.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) June (Elisabeth Moss) deals with the consequences of killing Commander Waterford while struggling to determine her identity and purpose in Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Viola Davis, Karamo Brown, Jann Wenner, Little Big Town.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Carell, Phoenix.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Quinta Brunson, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kane Brown.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kim Kardashian, Edward Enninful, Fontaines D.C.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lena Dunham, Jo Koy, Rick Smith.

GiftOutline Gift Article