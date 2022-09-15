What to watch on Thursday: ‘Atlanta’ returns to FX

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bump (CW at 8) Dom ponders his future, being given unexpected benefits and a new sense of hope after an unfortunate disaster.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Shep attempts to right the wrongs from Auldbrass; Austen worries about Taylor's future with Shep; Craig flies off the handle. Little Demon (FXX at 10) Laura utilizes magic to pretend she's an average mom; Satan enjoys a devilish bachelor party.

Premieres

Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill (ID at 9) Truck driver Albert Thomas is found dead in his truck, and as police question those around him they discover a woman with a dangerous past.

Vampire Academy (Peacock) Adapted from a young adult book of the same name, this series follows two friends navigating their musical abilities and differing class systems.

Specials

Truth and Lies: The Crypto Couple (ABC at 10) A young New York couple allegedly commits a cryptocurrency heist, resulting in $4.5 billion of bitcoin disappearing from an online banking system.

Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind (Hulu) Comic Kate Berlant has an intimate set where she takes on the audience and herself.

Returning

Atlanta (FX at 10) Season 4.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 10) Season 27.

Dogs in Space (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Fred Armisen, Letitia Wright, David Blaine.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sam Rockwell, Beto O’Rourke, Death Cab for Cutie.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Elisabeth Moss, Diego Luna, Caitlin Peluffo.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Beth Ditto, Rick Smith.

