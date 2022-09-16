What to watch this weekend: ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Masters of Illusion (CW at 9) In the season finale, featured magicians Farrell Dillon, Ngo My Uyen, Stuart MacDonald and Johnny Ace perform their best tricks and illusions in front of a live audience. Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) Dr. Jeff saves a daring dog after an accident on the highway; Dr. Don helps vet tech Kelly with her dog’s sun-damaged nose; Dr. Baier and Hector attend to wild bison.

Help! I Wrecked my House (HGTV at 9) A couple seeks to redo a childhood home after losing $75,000 to a contractor; Jasmine restores their small space with a new bathroom.

Specials

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (MSNBC at 10) Richard Engel discusses the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II; former prime minister Tony Blair recalls her role in British politics.

Movies

Girl in Room 13 (Lifetime at 8) Grace is kidnapped by a drug dealer who threatens to sell her into human trafficking when she decides to pursue recovery following her opioid addiction; her mother struggles to rescue her.

Returning

48 Hours (CBS at 10) Season 36.

Sunday

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) NFL Players Association moms face off against their athlete sons; Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle compete with Kimberly Williams Paisley and her family.

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) In the season finale, a couple battles their trauma, but their stay in a creepy house may bring new paranormal troubles.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Quad’s holiday party ends when Audra throws a punch; Contessa prepares for her fitness competition with a new coach.

The Serpent Queen (STARZ at 8) In the period drama about Catherine de Medici, the death of her uncle prompts her to outsmart the royal household to ensure her future power.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10:01) Janelle’s household fights coronavirus infections; Christine plans to relocate to Salt Lake City with Truely; Ysabel shares her plans.

Premieres

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS at 8) German Jews seek refuge in the United States as Congress reverses open borders as President Franklin D. Roosevelt struggles to respond.

Returning

Halloween Wars (Food Network at 9) Season 12.

