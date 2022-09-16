What to watch on Friday: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ premieres on Amazon Prime

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Big Nate (Nickelodeon at 7:30) Nate and Jenny pair up on school project, but Nate is afraid that his fear of cats might get in the way; Ellen helps Martin overcome a phobia of his own. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ancient Aliens (History at 8) A peculiar 20th century British woman said she was the reincarnation of an Egyptian priestess, and her accounts of Nile Valley artifacts shocked Egyptologists.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Celebrity queens celebrate RuPaul with a performance.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Rick Ness tells surprising stories from his past with Parker; through never-before-seen footage, Team Turin exposes the truth about the season that nearly wasn’t broadcast.

Love After Lockup (WE at 9) Wedding drama is in store for Sara and Shawn; Chazz urges Branwin to share his secret; Kayla stakes out Tiffany and Kevin’s date.

Specials

Heathers: The Music (Roku Channel) Veronica meets Jason, a mysterious new classmate, and their relationship sparks trouble for the high school social structure.

Movies

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Prime) In a remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film, twin brothers arrive at their mother’s house and begin to suspect that their masked caretaker is not their parent after all.

Dying to Win (Lifetime at 8) A gymnast finds her mother and stepfather killed in the family home and discovers secrets that trap her in a web of deceit.

Returning

Dateline (NBC at 9) Season 31.

Great Performances (PBS at 9) Season 50.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith, Lea Michele.

