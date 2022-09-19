What to watch on Monday: ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot airs on NBC

(All times Eastern.)
Premieres
Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) In this reboot of the 1989 show, a new team is assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project; lead physicist Ben Song (played by Raymond Lee) takes a leap into 1985, causing the team to panic and attempt to return him to his own time.
Specials
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events of the Day (PBS; check local listings) Coverage of the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.
Movies
Cruel Instruction (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Two women in a residential treatment program learn about its abusive punishments.
Returning
The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Season 5.
The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 22.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Season 6.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Season 4.
NCIS (CBS at 9) Season 20.
The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9:02) Season 2.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Season 2.
Dancing with the Stars (Disney Plus) Season 31.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Margot Robbie, Bobby Moynihan, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ana de Armas, Ken Burns, Sudan Archives.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Johnny Knoxville, Olivia Cooke, BLACKPINK.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Emily Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Black Eyed Peas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver, Quinta Brunson, Courtney Barnett, Craig Reynolds.