TV

What to watch on Monday: ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot airs on NBC

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 I ‘Dancing with the Stars’ moves to Disney Plus

By
September 19, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. EDT

(All times Eastern.)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Samantha is finally in Atlanta and Mendeecees tries to mend her relationship with Yandy; Joc and Kendra get spiritual guidance but their haunting continues; Eric tries to fix his relationship with Sierra.

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) Sherry Lovell blames her grandchildren for her missing food until the real culprit is found: a man from her past hiding in her crawl space; Paul Haynes returns from overseas and finds four uninvited guests on his balcony.

Premieres

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) In this reboot of the 1989 show, a new team is assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project; lead physicist Ben Song (played by Raymond Lee) takes a leap into 1985, causing the team to panic and attempt to return him to his own time.

Specials

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events of the Day (PBS; check local listings) Coverage of the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Movies

Cruel Instruction (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Two women in a residential treatment program learn about its abusive punishments.

Returning

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Season 5.

The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 22.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Season 6.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Season 4.

NCIS (CBS at 9) Season 20.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9:02) Season 2.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Season 2.

Dancing with the Stars (Disney Plus) Season 31.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Margot Robbie, Bobby Moynihan, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ana de Armas, Ken Burns, Sudan Archives.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Johnny Knoxville, Olivia Cooke, BLACKPINK.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Emily Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Black Eyed Peas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver, Quinta Brunson, Courtney Barnett, Craig Reynolds.

