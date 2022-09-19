What to watch on Monday: ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot airs on NBC

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) Sherry Lovell blames her grandchildren for her missing food until the real culprit is found: a man from her past hiding in her crawl space; Paul Haynes returns from overseas and finds four uninvited guests on his balcony.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Samantha is finally in Atlanta and Mendeecees tries to mend her relationship with Yandy; Joc and Kendra get spiritual guidance but their haunting continues; Eric tries to fix his relationship with Sierra.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) In this reboot of the 1989 show, a new team is assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project; lead physicist Ben Song (played by Raymond Lee) takes a leap into 1985, causing the team to panic and attempt to return him to his own time.