What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Reboot’ premieres on Hulu

(All times Eastern.)
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV at 8) Briana plans a trip to visit her estranged father; Cheyenne deals with the aftereffects of the shooting incident; Maci celebrates Bentley’s 13th birthday at a bowling alley, but worries it will trigger her PTSD; Catelynn undergoes surgery.
Pawn Stars (History at 9) The gang gambles on a one-of-a-kind vintage piece of Las Vegas memorabilia.
Monarch (Fox at 9:02) The Romans band together after tragedy strikes; the press dubs Gigi “The New Queen,” causing the competition between Nicky and Gigi to grow; things heat up between Nicky and Wade; Kayla discovers something shocking.
Premieres
Reboot (Hulu) After Hulu reboots a 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast must now deal with their unresolved issues as they work on their new series; starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.
Specials
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix) The comic laments the hazards of aging, his failed quarantine plans and when his wife turned into a Valkyrie in this stand-up special which he also directed.
Movies
Cheating for Your Life (Lifetime Movie Network) A star student becomes suspicious of her peer’s SAT scores and uncovers a cheating ring that puts her life in danger.
Returning
FBI (CBS at 8) Season 5.
The Resident (Fox at 8) Season 6.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) Season 2.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) Season 4.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Season 5.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kaley Cuoco, Mike Birbiglia, Ari Lennox.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billy Eichner, Samantha Power.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chad Kroeger, JT Parr, Madison Cunningham.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Nina Nesbitt.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ana de Armas, Reba McEntire, Ms. Pat, Craig Reynolds.