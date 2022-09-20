What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Reboot’ premieres on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Sig and Wild Bill must move quickly to prevent their gear from being claimed by the Bering Sea; Rip takes on a large amount of extra quota and if he can’t catch he’ll have to buy it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leonardo (CW at 8) An uninspired Leonardo returns to Florence and begins to paint the portrait that will become the Mona Lisa; Leonardo fails to repair his relationship with Caterina and head to Imola, where he receives praise from his employer.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV at 8) Briana plans a trip to visit her estranged father; Cheyenne deals with the aftereffects of the shooting incident; Maci celebrates Bentley’s 13th birthday at a bowling alley, but worries it will trigger her PTSD; Catelynn undergoes surgery.

Pawn Stars (History at 9) The gang gambles on a one-of-a-kind vintage piece of Las Vegas memorabilia.

Advertisement

Monarch (Fox at 9:02) The Romans band together after tragedy strikes; the press dubs Gigi “The New Queen,” causing the competition between Nicky and Gigi to grow; things heat up between Nicky and Wade; Kayla discovers something shocking.

Premieres

Reboot (Hulu) After Hulu reboots a 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast must now deal with their unresolved issues as they work on their new series; starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

Specials

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix) The comic laments the hazards of aging, his failed quarantine plans and when his wife turned into a Valkyrie in this stand-up special which he also directed.

Movies

Cheating for Your Life (Lifetime Movie Network) A star student becomes suspicious of her peer’s SAT scores and uncovers a cheating ring that puts her life in danger.

Returning

FBI (CBS at 8) Season 5.

Advertisement

The Resident (Fox at 8) Season 6.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) Season 2.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) Season 4.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kaley Cuoco, Mike Birbiglia, Ari Lennox.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billy Eichner, Samantha Power.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chad Kroeger, JT Parr, Madison Cunningham.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Nina Nesbitt.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ana de Armas, Reba McEntire, Ms. Pat, Craig Reynolds.

GiftOutline Gift Article