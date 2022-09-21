What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Survivor’ returns to CBS for season 43

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DC's Stargirl (CW at 8) Pat calls on an old friend for help after one of Sylvester's plans go awry; Beth finds a new suspect in their murder investigation; Courtney reaches out to Cameron.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kathy skips her flight home from Aspen; Erika reveals to Dorit that she's hurt; Crystal has a Roaring Twenties-themed birthday party.

Mysteries of the Deep (Discovery at 9:01) Jeremy Wade examines new evidence that could reveal what happened to aviator Amelia Earhart and investigates a strange anchor found in the Mediterranean Sea.

Welcome to Wrexham (FX at 10) Co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finally get to visit Wrexham after a year of cheering from afar.

Premieres

Andor (Disney Plus) The series follows thief turned Rebel spy Cassian Andor five years before the events of the Star Wars film “Rogue One.”

Designing Miami (Netflix) Married couple Ray and Eilyn Jimenez mix marriage and business with their competing interior design firms in Miami.

Miniseries

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS at 8) In this miniseries finale a group of government officials supports rescue operations; the public gets a glimpse of the scale of the Holocaust when the Allies begin to liberate German camps.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) This miniseries tells the stories of one of the United States’ most notorious serial killers from the point of view of his victims.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix) In 2009 a gaggle of L.A. teens were arrested for stealing from celebrity homes, inspiring a media flurry and a movie; two of the thieves now tell their stories.

Returning

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Season 8.

Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 43.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Season 10.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Season 2.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Season 11.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Season 10.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D).

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Eli Manning, Ana Fabrega, Michael Rowland.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Olivia Wilde, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Boyega, Tyler James Williams, Weezer.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji, David Blaine.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Eichner, Beth Ditto, Craig Reynolds.

