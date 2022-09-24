What to watch this weekend: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ returns to Fox

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) Dr. Jeff and Petra train new vets in Mexico and help an injured osprey; Dr. Jeff performs surgery to save a dog with a deadly illness; Dr. Amy helps an injured cat that belongs to a young pregnant woman.

Movies

Dying for a Crown (Lifetime at 8) A new high school girl stops at nothing to gain popularity and become homecoming queen.

Fly Away With Me (Hallmark at 8) As Angie moves into a building where no pets are allowed, a parrot unexpectedly flies into her life; her new neighbor Ted and the dog he is secretly watching try to help her find the bird’s owner without getting caught.

Hall Pass Nightmare (Lifetime at 10:03) Carrie suspects her fling, broody musician Dante, may be more dangerous than expected after he appears to be stalking her.

Sunday

Lucy Worsley Investigates (PBS at 8) British historian Lucy Worsley dives into how the Black Death changed Britain and how the death toll impacted religious beliefs, class structure and the lives of women.

Advertisement

The Serpent Queen (Starz at 8) Prince Henri returns from war with a new mistress and a baby; Catherine turns to extreme measures to get an heir.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Simone and Cecil get news on their book from Omarosa; Toya and Eugene celebrate their son’s birthday; Jackie takes a risk at work.

Premieres

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants compete for a chance to win money for charity; Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim and Andy Richter are contestants; hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them (Hulu) This political series brings viewers inside the top stories from the election campaign each week; hosted by George Stephanopoulos.

Finale

City on a Hill (Showtime at 10) Decourcy preps for trial; Jackie tracks down a witness.

Returning

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Season 34.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Season 13.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 9) Season 3.

Van der Valk on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Season 2.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Season 21.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Season 5.

GiftOutline Gift Article