What to watch on Monday: ‘Chefs vs. Wild’ premieres on Hulu

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Natasha and Kyle take their night off to organize the pantry, meaning they have to miss Mzi's birthday party; two cliques form, disrupting the team's flow; Natalya pushes Storm away as he falls harder for her.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 race to rescue people when a structure collapses at a convention; Athena's father has a stroke; Hen becomes overwhelmed with test prep and new responsibilities at the 118; Maddie assists a recruit.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob reconsiders his future with MaxDot and gets advice from someone unexpected; Abishola wonders about Bob’s strange behavior.

NCIS (CBS at 9) A dad from the school McGee’s children attend is linked to a break-in at a government storage bunker.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben is headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995; Addison lets Ian know about a discovery but finds herself at odds with Magic and Jenn.

Premieres

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food at 10) Five bakers compete to prove their cookie-making skills by decorating incredible Halloween cookie creations to win the title of Halloween cookie champion.

Chefs vs. Wild (Hulu) Two chefs are sent into the wilderness and must survive and create delicious meals out of foraged ingredients.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix) Pony magic is everywhere in Equestria and friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch find adventure at every turn.

Movies

A Trip to Infinity (Netflix) Esteemed mathematicians, particle physicists and cosmologists explore infinity and its implications for the universe and how it could impact the future of humans.

Finale

Phrogging: Hider in My House (Lifetime at 10:03) After moving into the city, Heidi Lane’s underwear start disappearing and then she finds a man looking at her through holes in the ceiling; after Jordan Buranskas can’t find her purse, her boyfriend plays back security footage and finds something shocking.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Kroll, Jenna Bush Hager, Raymond Lee, Spiritualized.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sigourney Weaver, Zeeko Zaki.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Amy Schumer, Charlamagne Tha God, Run The Jewels.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Christoph Waltz; Jurnee Smollett; Joy Crookes.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Bernie Sanders, Chad Kroeger, JT Parr, Tom Benko.

