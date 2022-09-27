What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ premieres on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) An officer is killed at a pawnshop along with the store’s owner, and the team tries to figure out why a recent college dropout is tied to the crime. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leonardo (CW at 8) Leonardo is reunited with Caterina and continues with his work but grows frustrated by the success of the young Michelangelo; Leonardo takes on a new commission.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV at 8) Leah moves into her new home and considers having a baby with Jaylan; Cheyenne and Zach are on the hunt for a new house; Briana celebrates Stella’s graduation.

The Resident (Fox at 8) A gubernatorial election leads to violence at the polls, resulting in multiple victims being brought to Chastain; Conrad works with an aggressive patient to find out a reason for his outbursts.

Monarch (Fox at 9:02) Nicky finds out about Clive’s affair and is determined to come out on top; Luke learns a troubling truth; Catt hosts a party at the Brambles to celebrate Ana’s signing.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max tests out a new cost-saving program that could help the hospital; Wilder struggles when a patient decides to refuse lifesaving surgery; Reynolds realizes things about his father’s behaviors; Iggy joins online dating.

Premieres

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) Simone Clark sets out to join Matthew Garza’s new unit as they investigate the murder of a federal engineer; Simone and Cutty find their relationship tested because of their opposing views on law enforcement.

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu) Jax Stewart has questionable ethics and interesting interpretations of the law but remains the most ruthless defense attorney in Los Angeles.

Specials

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix) “Big Mouth” creator and star Nick Kroll shares his comedic origin story, first heartbreak, experience with hypnosis and the mean celebrity voice in his head.

Miniseries

11 Minutes (Paramount Plus) This four-part documentary takes viewers through the mass shooting that took place at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas; as musician Jason Aldean performed gunfire rang through the night, when it was over 58 people were dead and over 800 were injured.

Movies

The Munsters (Netflix) A prequel to the 1960s series of the same name, this film follows a family of monsters who head from Transylvania to an American suburb; written and directed by Rob Zombie

Returning

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Season 8.

La Brea (NBC at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kelly Ripa, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Letterman, Tracy Morgan.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Luke Macfarlane, Kelsea Ballerini.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Stephen “Steve-O” Glover, Dick Ebersol, Tom Benko.

