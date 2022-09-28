What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Hostages’ premieres on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Conners (ABC at 8) Neville brings a plethora of animals from his vet office after Jackie moves in with him; Ben observes that Darlene is turning into her father, which predictably leads to a fight.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Geoff and Erica decide to keep their baby's sex a surprise from prying family members; Adam enlists Glascott to help his mom deal with his college departure.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine wants to make Abbott Elementary as attractive as the new charter school; Gregory tries to avoid Barbara; Ava hosts an event to figure out what to do with the remaining grant funds.

Archer (FXX at 10) No one, especially not Fabian, is asking the agency to rob a bank.

Welcome to Wrexham (FX at 10) The first home game attended by the co-chairmen doesn’t go as planned, leading to a police investigation.

Premieres

Hostages (HBO at 9) This HBO docuseries covers the Iran hostage crisis of 1979, revealing never-before-seen footage and new interviews with the American hostages and Iranian hostage takers; the first episode covers the relationship between the United States and Iran, and the situation leading up to the hostage crisis.

Miniseries

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix) A community of amateur traders attempts a daring plan to get rich quickly and wreak havoc on Wall Street.

Sex, Lies and the College Cult (Peacock) This docuseries follows the true story of how Larry Ray brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into a dangerous sex cult, this tale of control, sex trafficking, assault and extortion is told in the victims’ own words.

Movies

Blonde (Netflix) This highly anticipated film gives an intimate look at the rise and tragic fall of actress Marilyn Monroe, starring Ana de Armas.

Returning

Rivers of Life (PBS at 8) Season 2.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Season 3.

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu) Season 2.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mark Cuban.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Miles Teller, Idina Menzel, Babyface featuring Baby Tate.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anderson Cooper, Sosie Bacon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mila Kunis, Ramy Youssef, Future.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Max Greenfield, Mayim Bialik, Jamali Maddix.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Timothy Olyphant, Rachel Sennott, Tom Benko.

