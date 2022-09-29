Sorry, it might be time to return to Westeros. To the holdouts: I understand the skepticism, especially after the godawful conclusion of “Game of Thrones.” The bumpy start to the prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” doesn’t help. But the Targaryen court drama shows much promise after its big time jump forward, which takes us to the medieval fantasy epic’s “present,” as a succession crisis threatens a civil war among the dragon-riding dynasty. And let’s face it: If you love TV as monoculture — as something that brings people together and gives us something to discuss (or argue about) with friends and strangers alike — there’s still nothing like George R.R. Martin’s visions of a cruel (and yet not entirely unrelatable) world in which women are too often reduced to their reproductive capabilities and the struggle for power assumed with too little consideration of the consequences. (Airs on HBO; streams on HBO Max)