What to watch on Thursday: ‘So Help Me Todd’ premieres on CBS

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) A politician’s daughter is found dead after what appears to be a random mugging, but after Cosgrove and Shaw retrace her steps they realize this attack wasn’t random; Price takes a risk; Maroun tries to salvage their case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Teens who are terrorizing tourists make the squad work overtime; McGrath and the Bronx gang unit work to track down a lead.

Little Demon (FXX at 10) Chrissy learns about the afterlife from Satan; Lauran helps Darlene deal with her dead ex-husband problem.

Premieres

So Help Me Todd (CBS at 9:01) Meticulous and calculating attorney Margaret Wright hires her talented but laid-back son, Todd, as her firm’s in-house investigator after he helps with a case; starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Miniseries

Hostages (HBO at 9) The final two parts of the docuseries chronicling the Iran hostage crisis of 1979 air back-to-back; these cover the actions President Jimmy Carter attempted to get the hostages back and looks at 1980 presidential election.

Movies

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez (Lifetime Movie Network) When walking home from school in North Conway, N.H., 14-year-old Abby Hernandez disappears and finds herself trapped in a soundproof container.

Finales

Bump (CW at 8:30) The day of the christening arrives; Bernardita is the most excited in the Hernandez household; Oly’s doubts continue.

Great Chocolate Showdown (CW at 9) In the final competition the home bakers must tell their baking story through four dessert chapters, and one baker will walk away with the grand prize.

Returning

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) Season 21.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Season 6.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:30) Season 2.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:30) Season 3.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Iman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Robert De Niro, Chloe Fineman, Arctic Monkeys.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) George Clooney, Alex G.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Stiller, Desus Nice, Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billy Eichner, Maya Hawke, Mt. Joy.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Jost, Paul Mescal, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tom Benko.

