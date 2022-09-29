What to watch on Thursday: ‘So Help Me Todd’ premieres on CBS

(All times Eastern.)
Little Demon (FXX at 10) Chrissy learns about the afterlife from Satan; Lauran helps Darlene deal with her dead ex-husband problem.
Premieres
So Help Me Todd (CBS at 9:01) Meticulous and calculating attorney Margaret Wright hires her talented but laid-back son, Todd, as her firm’s in-house investigator after he helps with a case; starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden.
Miniseries
Hostages (HBO at 9) The final two parts of the docuseries chronicling the Iran hostage crisis of 1979 air back-to-back; these cover the actions President Jimmy Carter attempted to get the hostages back and looks at 1980 presidential election.
Movies
Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez (Lifetime Movie Network) When walking home from school in North Conway, N.H., 14-year-old Abby Hernandez disappears and finds herself trapped in a soundproof container.
Finales
Bump (CW at 8:30) The day of the christening arrives; Bernardita is the most excited in the Hernandez household; Oly’s doubts continue.
Great Chocolate Showdown (CW at 9) In the final competition the home bakers must tell their baking story through four dessert chapters, and one baker will walk away with the grand prize.
Returning
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) Season 21.
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Season 6.
Ghosts (CBS at 8:30) Season 2.
Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:30) Season 3.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Iman.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Robert De Niro, Chloe Fineman, Arctic Monkeys.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) George Clooney, Alex G.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Stiller, Desus Nice, Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billy Eichner, Maya Hawke, Mt. Joy.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Jost, Paul Mescal, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tom Benko.