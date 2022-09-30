What to watch on Friday: ‘Entergalactic’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) After Denver resident Stacy Feldman’s cause of death is ruled as undetermined, friends and family come to discover the truth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Creepshow (AMC at 10) Bateman gets one of the skeletons in exchange for not turning Lampini over to the police; Jackson sees something strange in the darkness.

Premieres

Entergalactic (Netflix) Kid Cudi’s adult animated series follows artist Jabari and his attempt to balance love and his career after moving into his dream Manhattan apartment and falling for his neighbor.

Specials

35th Hispanic Heritage Awards (PBS at 9) This annual award show honors Latinos in a variety of fields.

Miniseries

Queer for Fear (Shudder) This four-part documentary series reveals the history and relationships of the queer community and horror.

Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney Plus) The Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) are back in Salem in hopes of draining the lives out of children and making audiences laugh with their antics.

Advertisement

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon) Set in 1988, Abby and Gretchen’s high school experience and friendship are tested when Gretchen gets possessed by a paranormal force; based on the book by Grady Hendrix.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Apple TV Plus) In 1967, John “Chickie” Donohue heads from New York to Vietnam to share a few beers with his buddies in the service but is confronted by the realities of war; starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

Returning

Get Rolling With Otis (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Season 13.

Floor Is Lava (Netflix) Season 3.

Ramy (Hulu) Season 3.

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) Season 3.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Zac Efron, Debbie Harry, Lea Michele.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman, Paul Simon.

GiftOutline Gift Article