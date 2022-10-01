What to watch this weekend: ‘Interview with a Vampire’ premieres on AMC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Specials Huluween Dragstravaganza (Hulu) This Halloween special features Monét X Change, Joshua Allan Eads, Jujubee, Manila Luzon. Movies Girlfriendship (Hallmark at 8) Samara’s birthday getaway turns into a week-long adventure where three pals rediscover a zest for life after a booking mishap. The Gabby Petito Story (Lifetime at 8) Documenting the tragic and nationwide search for 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while traveling with her fiance.

Returning

Austin City Limits (PBS at 8) Season 48.

Ghost Hunters (Travel at 9) Season 15.

Killer Cases (A&E at 10:01) Season 3.

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Season 48.

Sunday

Lucy Worsley Investigates (PBS at 8) Lucy Worsley explores how the trial of an alleged witch sparked the witch-hunting craze in Britain; the investigation starts in the seaside town of North Berwick, where the witch hysteria began.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Lisa gets called in for jury duty and Marge becomes obsessed with exercise biking.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) A relaxing Labor Day lake trip takes an ominous turn when the Belchers are trapped in their cabin, hiding from what is outside their doors.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Daryl and Negan head to the commonwealth to try to stop Hornsby.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) John moves closer to his new role; John attempts to uncover the truth about a fellow officer’s suicide; Lucy earns an invitation to a specialized training after her successful undercover assignment.

Premieres

Family Law (CW at 8) After her downward spiral, former personal-injury attorney Abigail begins her probationary period at Svensson & Associates under the guidance of her estranged father Harry Svensson.

East New York (CBS at 9:30) Regina Haywood must get her new crew on board after being promoted to be the boss of the 74th precinct in East New York.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC at 10:06) In 2020, Louis de Pointe du Lac tells his story to Daniel Molloy, but back in 1910, he was living in New Orleans and was in charge of his family fortune when he met the vampire Lestat.

Returning

The Equalizer (CBS at 8:30) Season 3.

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food at 10) Season 3.

