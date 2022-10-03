What to watch on Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’ returns to ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) People bring in Tiffany Studios lamps, an art deco emerald diamond ring and the “Some Like It Hot” Marilyn Monroe dress. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) A shortened charter puts extra pressure on the crew. Tensions among interior team members are on the rise, and Storm makes an important career choice.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Rasheeda and her father bond at the family estate, and Scrappy realizes it may be harder than he thought to get his mother and Bambi to agree.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Malcolm treats Calvin, Dave, Gemma and Grover to VIP tickets to a Dodgers game, but the outing isn’t all smooth sailing. Marty’s romantic movie night with Necie is interrupted by Tina.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob decides to buy a boat after stepping back from his hectic work life.

Advertisement

Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network at 9) Host John Henson challenges the bakers to make desserts that incorporate fermented ingredients.

NCIS (CBS at 9) After a body is found at an ancient burial site, the team must determine the motive and symbolism behind the death. Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace but discovers they are not safe.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben leaps into the body of a promising young boxer before a big fight in 1970s Las Vegas. Magic, Ian and Jenn investigate Ben’s past.

Specials

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Hulu) The Solar Opposites, a family of aliens from a nicer world who took refuge in America, do a Halloween special.

Returning

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Season 6.

Chip and Potato (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Naomi Watts, Jacob Batalon, Justin Thomas, Sam Hunt.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Armando Iannucci.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rosie O’Donnell, Marcus Mumford, Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Constance Wu.

GiftOutline Gift Article