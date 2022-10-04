What to watch on Tuesday: Hasan Minhaj stand-up special airs on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) A wedding explosion sends injured guests to New Amsterdam.
The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) Simone tracks down an arms dealer on the FBI’s most-wanted list by utilizing her informant; Brendon investigates a lead on a congressman; Cutty and Simone disagree.
Specials
2022 Hip Hop Awards (Multiple networks at 9) This annual award ceremony is hosted by Fat Joe and features performances by French Montana, Pusha T, GloRilla and more; rapper Trina is given the I Am Hip Hop Award.
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (Netflix) Comic Hasan Minhaj follows up his award-winning special “Homecoming King” with his thoughts on fertility, new fatherhood and the First Amendment.
Miniseries
Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS; check local listings) Hosted by Henry Gates, this four-part documentary series chronicles the social networks and organizations created for and by Black people.
Finales
Leonardo (CW at 8) Stefano races against the clock to save Leonardo and ends up discovering the truth behind the artist’s biggest secret; lacking evidence, a revelation has Stefano turning to an unlikely ally.
Devils (CW at 9) Massimo sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to get justice after years in exile.
Returning
Beyond Oak Island (History at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ralph Macchio, Jennifer Beals, Lea Thompson, Modern English.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Maggie Haberman.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Norman Reedus, Miranda Lambert.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mila Kunis, Clea DuVall, a performance by the national touring company of “Oklahoma!”
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Queen Latifah, Sarah Sherman, Celeste Ng.