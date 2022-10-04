What to watch on Tuesday: Hasan Minhaj stand-up special airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The team investigates a robbery and discovers one of the robbers has a personal connection to Jubal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Resident (Fox at 8) A mangled gunshot victim requires all hands on deck; Ian must take a drug test; Padma preps for her C-section. La Brea (NBC at 9) Gavin asks for his grandfather’s help to find his missing wife; Eve and Levi attempt to navigate their new and terrifying reality; while in 1988, Josh and Riley are followed by a man who reveals information about the sinkholes.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) A wedding explosion sends injured guests to New Amsterdam.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) Simone tracks down an arms dealer on the FBI’s most-wanted list by utilizing her informant; Brendon investigates a lead on a congressman; Cutty and Simone disagree.

Specials

2022 Hip Hop Awards (Multiple networks at 9) This annual award ceremony is hosted by Fat Joe and features performances by French Montana, Pusha T, GloRilla and more; rapper Trina is given the I Am Hip Hop Award.

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (Netflix) Comic Hasan Minhaj follows up his award-winning special “Homecoming King” with his thoughts on fertility, new fatherhood and the First Amendment.

Miniseries

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS; check local listings) Hosted by Henry Gates, this four-part documentary series chronicles the social networks and organizations created for and by Black people.

Finales

Leonardo (CW at 8) Stefano races against the clock to save Leonardo and ends up discovering the truth behind the artist’s biggest secret; lacking evidence, a revelation has Stefano turning to an unlikely ally.

Advertisement

Devils (CW at 9) Massimo sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to get justice after years in exile.

Returning

Beyond Oak Island (History at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ralph Macchio, Jennifer Beals, Lea Thompson, Modern English.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Maggie Haberman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Norman Reedus, Miranda Lambert.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mila Kunis, Clea DuVall, a performance by the national touring company of “Oklahoma!”

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Queen Latifah, Sarah Sherman, Celeste Ng.

GiftOutline Gift Article