What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ premieres on Netflix

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Charles and Cuevas disagreed over how to treat a paranoid patient; Choi takes care of a pregnant patient who has a history with Asher; Marcel and Taylor help a man who needs a risky procedure.

Rivers of Life (PBS; check local listings) This episode explores Europe's Danube River, including its secret tributaries and the wildlife that calls it home.

The Conners (ABC at 8) Mark wants his driver’s license fast after he’s presented with a job opportunity; Darlene tries to teach Mark to drive, but her teaching sends him to Ben; Harris finds a new beau online.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam reaches out to Brea, going back on the promise of space, leaving Beverly free-falling; Joanne gets a job at a prestigious Philadelphia law firm.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Jacob’s old storytelling troupe visits Abbott; Melissa struggles with her combined second- and third-grade class.

Archer (FXX at 10) Archer’s plan to evade capture has one major roadblock: himself.

The Real Love Boat (CBS at 9) Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell welcome 10 singles on a luxury cruise ship to begin their journey toward love; the singles show off their abilities at a talent show.

Reginald the Vampire (SYFY at 10) Reginald Andres’s world is turned upside down after he is unwillingly turned into a vampire and must navigate his new undead life.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix) Based on a Stephen King story, Craig (Jaeden Martell) and elderly billionaire John Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) form an unlikely friendship that not even death can separate; after Harrigan’s death, Craig realizes he can still communicate with his friend by using the phone he was gifted.

Prince Andrew: Banished (Peacock) This documentary tells the story of Prince Andrew’s fall from grace and how he ended up in the same circles as notorious sex offenders.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Season 3.

Bling Empire (Netflix) Season 3.

Nailed It! (Netflix) Season 7.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Maggie Haberman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Nealon, Sabrina Wu.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anthony S. Fauci, Cody Keenan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Keanu Reeves, Judd Apatow, Phoenix.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cedric the Entertainer, Lena Dunham, OneRepublic.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kelly Ripa, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Ashley McBryde.

